Where is Netflix’s Back to 15 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Back to 15’ is a Brazilian fantasy comedy-drama series that centers upon a 30-year-old woman named Anita who contemplates how her 15-year-old self had anticipated that she would have her life in control by now. Her expectation was that she would have left her tiny town Imperatriz, traveled to many places across the globe, and had many friends, but she was wrong as her life is far from anything like that. Accidentally, Anita manages to travel back to the time when she was 15 and begins meddling with everyone’s lives around her.

Sooner rather than later, Anita gets hit with the realization that it is her own life that needs fixing, not others’. Originally titled ‘De Volta aos 15,’ the comedy series takes us time traveling along with the protagonists as they navigate their past as well as present lives against the backdrop of their residences and school. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Back to 15’ is shot, we have got you covered!

Back to 15 Filming Locations

‘Back to 15’ is filmed in Brazil and France, especially in São Paulo and Paris. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the funny show began in February 2021 but after a while, it got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming unit returned to work in May 2021 and concluded filming for the first round in September 2021. As for the production of the sophomore round, it commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

São Paulo, Brazil

Almost the entirety of ‘Back to 15’ is lensed in São Paulo, one of the 27 states of Brazil situated southwest of Brazil’s Southeast Region. The production team travels to various sites across the state to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. For instance, the city of Bananal AKA Município da Estância Turística de Bananal serves as one of the primary production locations for the comedy series. Being the easternmost municipality of São Paulo, it falls under the Metropolitan Region of Vale do Paraíba e Litoral Norte.

Besides ‘Back to 15,’ São Paulo has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, the state’s locales have been featured in ‘Beyond the Universe,’ ‘The Second Mother,’ ‘Zoom,’ ‘Gostosas, Lindas e Sexies,’ ‘Someone Borrowed,’ ‘Nobody’s Looking,’ and ‘O Negócio.’

Paris, France

Additional portions of ‘Back to 15,’ especially the debut season, were also taped in the City of Love, that is, Paris. During the later stages of shooting the first season, in September 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and passersby as they recorded several important sequences for the comedy-drama show. Thus, it is highly likely that you might be able to spot several attractions and monuments in the backdrop of a few scenes, such as the iconic Eiffel Tower, the Musée d’Orsay, the Louvre Museum, and the Centre Pompidou.

Read More: Best Time Travel Movies on Netflix