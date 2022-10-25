Where Was Netflix’s Beyond the Universe Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Diego Freitas, Netflix’s ‘Beyond the Universe’ (originally titled ‘Depois do Universo’) is a Brazilian romantic comedy-drama movie that follows Nina, a talented pianist in search of a person compatible with her. However, she doesn’t have much time as she has lupus. While she is in treatment for the disease, she starts forming a strong yet unexpected bond with Gabriel, one of the doctors taking care of her. Apart from treating her, he encourages her not to give up on her dreams and instills confidence in her to be a part of a renowned orchestra.

As Nina and Gabriel spend more time together, sparks fly between them inevitably, and she may have just found the ideal person for herself. Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Henrique Zaga, Giulia Be, João Miguel, and Viviane Araújo, the romantic and sentimental narrative keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the interesting use of locations is bound to make one curious to know all about the actual filming sites of ‘Beyond the Universe.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Beyond the Universe Filming Locations

‘Beyond the Universe’ was filmed entirely in Brazil, mainly in São Paulo. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up by mid-January 2022. Since a majority of the story is set in São Paulo, it makes sense why the makers decided to shoot the Netflix romance in Brazil. Officially known as the Federative Republic of Brazil, it is the largest country in South America and Latin America. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse the specific sites where the Brazilian movie was shot!

São Paulo, Brazil

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Beyond the Universe’ were lensed in and around São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city. The production team set up camp in various locations around the metropolis to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located in the Southeast Region of Brazil, São Paulo has significant international influences in several fields, including arts, commerce, entertainment, and finance.

As far as the city’s nightlife is concerned, it is considered one of the best in the nation. Hence, São Paulo is an international hub of active and diverse nightlife with several bars and nightclubs that stay open even after midnight. Some of this vibrant nightlife and culture is portrayed in the movie as well. Apart from ‘Beyond the Universe,’ São Paulo has hosted the production of many projects over the years. Movies and TV shows like ‘Someone Borrowed,’ ‘Solace,’ ‘Nine Days,’ ‘Sense8,’ and ‘Invisible City’ have utilized the city’s locales.

