Where is Netflix’s Chad & JT Go Deep Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ is a comedy docu-drama series that follows two activists, Chad and JT, who hit the streets of a city in order to spread awareness on some prevalent societal issues in a hilarious yet revolutionary manner. The duo asks the general public to support their cause by signing their petition to bring the necessary change. With the community groups, local authorities, and the public, unaware of the elaborate joke, you can expect to see some surprising expressions and reactions as the pair attempt to convince their bizarre beliefs.

However, when one such cause unexpectedly leads to their cancellation. Chad and JT must play to their strengths and get back on the good side of the culture and people. What makes this comedy series so intriguing is the way the duo is able to make their ridiculous causes seem so genuine and important, making it hard to not believe in them and nod our heads in agreement. Moreover, the scenic landscapes in the backdrop, as they raise their voices, enhance the overall feel and quality of the show. Thus, it is natural for you to feel curious about the filming sites. Well, here is everything we know about the same!

Chad & JT Go Deep Filming Locations

‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ is filmed on location in California, particularly in Los Angeles. Situated in Western United States, California is the most populous and third largest state in the United States. The Golden State is known for its extremely diverse geography, ranging from the Pacific Coast to the mountains in the east to the forests in the northwest to the desert in the southeast. All these features make it a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects, including ‘Chad & JT Go Deep.’ So, without further ado, let’s traverse the streets of California and look at all the sites that feature in the series!

Los Angeles, California

Chad and JT take their activism to the streets of Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California, which means all the sequences for this Netflix show are taped in the City of Angels. We can spot the gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, and the sprawling downtown, in several sequences, all of which are prominent features of Los Angeles. During the shooting of season 1, the production team was spotted in and around Los Angeles DMV at 3615 South Hope Street. Located adjacent to the Pacific Ocean, LA is known to host all kinds of businesses in various professional and cultural fields, which is the reason why it has a diverse economy.

Mainly thanks to the Hollywood neighborhood, Los Angeles is considered a prominent hub of the television industry. Moreover, it is home to several major film studios and record labels. These are the reasons why many filmmakers frequently visit the city for filming purposes, no matter the kind of movies and TV shows they are working on. Apart from ‘Chad & JT Go Deep,’ LA has hosted the production of filming projects such as ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Rocky,’ ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and ‘Cold Case.’

