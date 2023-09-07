Where is Netflix’s Dear Child Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Romy Hausmann, Netflix’s ‘Dear Child’ is a German psychological thriller drama series that revolves around Lena, a mother and a wife who lives in an isolated environment with her two children — Hannah and Jonathan — in a high-security residence. Obeying Lena’s husband and following a strict system, they indulge in their daily activities in a systematic and timely manner.

Soon, Lena and Hannah manage to escape but the former meets with a serious car accident and is hospitalized while Hannah is questioned by the authorities. What complicates the case further is when the investigators realize the connection between Lena and an unsolved disappearance case 13 years earlier. Originally titled ‘Liebes Kind,’ the thriller series consists of some interesting locations, including the forest, hospital, and Lena’s house, making the viewers curious about the filming sites of ‘Dear Child.’ If you have been wondering about the same, here are all the details!

Dear Child Filming Locations

‘Dear Child’ is filmed in Germany, across different parts of the country. Since the story is based in Germany, the makers of the show decided to shoot a majority of the series on location in the Federal Republic of Germany. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Germany

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Dear Child’ are lensed in Germany with the production team setting up camp in different neighborhoods and streets in order to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, it seems that a few crucial scenes are taped in and around Cologne, a city situated in the German western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Characterized by its modern architecture, the city is also filled with a few interspersed pre-war buildings that were reconstructed due to their cultural and historical importance.

The filming unit set up camp in the woods, to record various key portions, including Hannah running away from something deep in the woods, where she is found by Aida Kurt. They even possibly utilized the facilities of a hospital, its corridors, and rooms, to shoot the scenes where hospital scenes involving Lena. A German suburban area was also seemingly used to shoot some scenes involving the residence of Lena’s long-lost family.

While the exterior scenes are mostly shot on location, it is a high possibility that a few interior scenes are lensed on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios in Germany. Apart from ‘Dear Child,’ the country’s locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Passenger,’ ‘The Lives of Others,’ ‘Bridge of Spies,’ and ‘Babylon Berlin.’

