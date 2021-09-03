Created by Steve Jaggi, ‘Dive Club’ is an Australian-original teen mystery drama show of commendable strength and grace. Set in the small island town of Cape Mercy, the story revolves around feisty and inquisitive teens Maddie, Anna, and Stevie who are plunged into a sinister mystery after their friend Lauren disappears following a devastating storm. The ensemble cast features a lot of promising faces from the Australian cinema industry. The secrets are abundant, the drama is bounteous, and the exotic location adds another enticing layer to the unfolding tale. You may seek to visit the real tropical wonderland where the series is filmed, and if that is the case, let us guide you to the locations.

Dive Club Filming Locations

‘Dive Club’ is filmed in its entirety in Australia, and especially in Queensland. Filming for the first season commenced in October 2020 and ran on for about 16 weeks. Showrunner Steve Jaggi also funds the series with Spencer McLaren on behalf of his Brisbane-based production house, The Steve Jaggi Company.

Jack Christian and Vanessa Shapiro serve as executive producers in this fun mystery drama. The story and the production are based in Australia, where the producers chose to film the series. And they found the perfect locations to set the series. Let us now take you to specific places.

Queensland, Australia

The team shot the entirety of the show in Queensland, especially in the Far North Queensland region. Almost all of the story unfolds in the fictional idyllic township of Cape Mercy, whose tranquil life is jeopardized with the coming of a storm.

Although the location is entirely fictional, the creator found the ideal place to film the series. The cast and crew did most of the filming in and around Post Douglas, a coastal town in the Shire of Douglas in the Australian state of Queensland.

The production team visited various locations in the scenic town, including Port Douglas Sugar Wharf, a wedding venue located at 6 Dixie Street, by the seashore. The show is about a group of enthusiastic divers who unearth secrets from the bottom of the ocean, and consequentially, some scenes are filmed in waters on the Great Barrier Reef.

The creator thought of every minute detail, including the history and culture of the fictional town, and the location provides the story with an ideal setting. Showrunner Steve Jaggi sounded quite excited as he talked about his dream location: “Port Douglas was my first choice for Dive Club from the get-go as it’s exactly the tropical wonderland I pictured Cape Mercy to be in my imagination.”

Some scenes from the first season are captured in the Australian city of Cairns. Situated at the Cape York Peninsula base, the region serves as a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, one of the most iconic natural wonders in the world.

