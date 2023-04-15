Where is Netflix’s Doctor Cha Filmed?

Created by Kim Dae-jin and Jung Yeo-rang, Netflix’s ‘Doctor Cha’ is a South Korean medical comedy series that revolves around a medical student turned homemaker named Cha Jung-sook who returns to become a first-year medical resident after two decades of letting go of her medical career. On the other hand, a doctor-husband leads a seamless dual life as he is not only great at his job but also quite great at cheating on his wife. As Cha returns to her duty as a medical professional, she struggles to settle into the job that has many surprises for her.

The comedy show features some hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Byong-chul, Myung Se-bin, Min Woo-hyuk, Song Ji-ho, and Jo Ah-ram. Most of the medical series takes place inside a hospital, with Doctor Cha returning to duty and dealing with different kinds of challenges on a daily basis. The occasional backdrop of the cityscape throughout the show makes the viewers more interested in knowing the actual filming sites of ‘Doctor Cha.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Doctor Cha Filming Locations

‘Doctor Cha’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, possibly in and around Seoul. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the medical comedy series commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without wasting much of your time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Seoul, South Korea

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Doctor Cha’ are seemingly lensed in the capital of South Korea, that is, Seoul, which is situated in the northwest region of the country. First and foremost, the external shots of the hospital where Cha starts working are supposedly taped using the exterior facade of an actual hospital in the city. As far as the interior scenes of the hospital are concerned, they are seemingly recorded in a set constructed on a sound stage of one of the many film studios situated in and around Seoul.

To tape the rest of the exterior scenes, it seems that the production team travels to different sites in and around the capital in search of suitable backdrops for the show. Thus, you shouldn’t be surprised to spot some iconic landmarks and high-rise buildings in the backdrop of a few scenes, including the Gangnam Finance Center, the Tower Palace, Namsan Seoul Tower, the Lotte World Tower, the World Trade Center Seoul, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung, Gyeongbokgung, and Gyeonghuigung.

Apart from ‘Doctor Cha,’ Seoul’s locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, the capital has hosted the production of ‘My Sassy Girl,’ ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ ‘The Thieves,’ ‘Midnight Runners,’ ‘The Accidental Spy,’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.’

Read More: Best Medical Shows on Netflix