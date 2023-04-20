Where is Netflix’s Ex-Addicts Club Filmed?

Created by Salman Aristo, Netflix’s ‘Ex-Addicts Club’ is an Indonesian sitcom that revolves around five quirky strangers who bond with each other as they all have trouble moving on with their lives after their recent break-ups with their respective partners. They join forces and form an unusual support group to make things easier for themselves and others going through the same kind of heartbreak.

Originally titled ‘Klub Kecanduan Mantan,’ the comedy series features hilarious onscreen performances from talented actors, including Agatha Pricilla, Rachel Amanda, Chicco Kurniawan, Andri Mashadi, and Hafizh Weda. Most of this lighthearted show unfolds indoors as the five strangers form connections with each other in different stage-like settings, which is why it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Ex-Addicts Club.’ In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details to eliminate your curiosity once and for all!

Ex-Addicts Club Filming Locations

‘Ex-Addicts Club’ is filmed in Indonesia, specifically in Jakarta. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the sitcom commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up after more than 30 days or so in late April or early May. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the first Indonesian Netflix original series!

Jakarta, Indonesia

The production team of ‘Ex-Addicts Club’ sets up camp in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital and largest city, to lens most of the pivotal sequences for the comedy series. From the looks of it, they utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the city and construct different sets for various settings on a sound stage or two, be it their club’s headquarters, the bar, or other indoor locations.

As for shooting the exterior portions of the comedy show, the filming unit supposedly moves across the capital to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, including a park. Interestingly, there are more than 300 integrated child-friendly public spaces and over 180 water reservoirs and lakes in Jakarta and surrounding areas. Some notable parks in the greater Jakarta area are Merdeka Square, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Lapangan Banteng, Menteng Park, Tebet Honda Park, and Suropati Park.

Besides that, there are numerous landmarks that you might spot in the backdrop of a few exterior scenes, such as the National Monument, Istiqlal mosque, the Legislature Building, and the Gelora Bung Karno stadium. Apart from ‘Ex-Addicts Club,’ the locales of Jakarta have been featured in numerous film projects over the years, including ‘Dear David,’ ‘Perfect Strangers,’ ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ ‘My Sassy Girl,’ and ‘Check Store Next Door 2.’

