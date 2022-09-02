Where is Netflix’s Fakes Filmed?

Created by David Turko, Netflix’s ‘Fakes’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around two teenage best friends — Zoe and Becca — who end up building one of the biggest fake ID empires in North America. They start doing their illegal business from a penthouse and when it gains traction and attracts many clients, they earn more cash than they can handle. However, the booming of such a business comes with its own consequences.

When Zoe and Becca get raided by the cops, their life of crime becomes way too real as one of the best friends ends up behind bars while the other remains out of them. The title ‘Fakes’ is quite appropriate for this comedy series, not just because of the fake IDs that the best friends make but also because of the two-faced characters that are ever so present in the show. While the comedic yet suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the use of some interesting locations, including the penthouse, makes one wonder about the actual filming sites that appear in the series. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same.

Fakes Filming Locations

‘Fakes’ is filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Emilija Baranac-starrer reportedly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. It is a well-known fact that British Columbia or Vancouver, in particular, usually doubles for famous US cities like Seattle and New York for the production of many movies.

However, with ‘Fakes,’ that’s not the case because it is set as well as shot in Vancouver, giving the viewers a glimpse into the real location. On that note, let’s not waste more time and traverse the specific locations utilized for the production of the comedy series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Pivotal sequences for ‘Fakes’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, a major Western Canadian city situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. The production team sets up camp in Stanley Park, which is a 405-hectare public park, as the Vancouver Seawall creeps in the backdrop of many scenes. Moreover, the cast and crew utilize the surrounding locales of the Lions Gate Bridge, especially the Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver, as a few scenes for the debut season were shot with the view of the iconic bridge.

Also known as Hollywood North, Vancouver is a prominent film location as it stands for many US cities, as mentioned above. Over the years, it has featured in different kinds of feature films and TV shows. Apart from ‘Fakes,’ some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of Vancouver are ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Fresh,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘Bates Motel,’ and ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.’

