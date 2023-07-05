Where is Netflix’s Gold Brick Filmed?

Written and directed by Jérémie Rozan, Netflix’s ‘Gold Brick’ is a French comedy-drama movie that revolves around the owners of a major perfume brand, the Breuil family, who have had a long-term reign over the city. In the same city but far away from the world of luxury is Daniel Sauveur, a young man tired of standing the extravagant lives and wealth of the Breuils. When his well-planned scheme is sabotaged by them, he is out to get revenge. After weaving an elaborate scheme this time, Daniel manages to land a job at the family factory and eventually, convinces some of his colleagues to steal some portion of the perfume stock.

Originally titled ‘CASH,’ the comedy film features hilarious performances from a group of talented French actors and actresses, including Raphaël Quenard, Igor Gotesman, Agathe Rousselle, Antoine Gouy, Nina Meurisse, and Grégoire Colin. Most of the story unfolds inside the enormous factory of perfumes as Daniel patiently studies every corner of the site and gets a number of his colleagues in on his perfume heist scheme. Thus, if you wish to find out where ‘Gold Brick’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Gold Brick Filming Locations

‘Gold Brick’ was filmed in its entirety in France, especially in and around Chartres. The principal photography for the Jérémie Rozan directorial took place over the summer of 2022, with the shooting concluding in late July of the same year. Given the fact that the story is set in France, it makes sense why the filming unit chose to tape the movie on location. Now, without further ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Chartres, France

Famous for its cathedral across the globe, Chartres served as the primary production location for ‘Gold Brick.’ Situated southwest of Paris, the prefecture is a part of the Eure-et-Loir department in France’s Centre-Val de Loire region. The city is such a prominent figure in the film that it works as an additional character in its own right. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the French movie were spotted by many onlookers and locals recording several important sequences around Chartres Cathedral, which is also known as the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres, at 16 Cloître Notre Dame in the city of Chartres.

While some interior scenes were possibly lensed inside actual establishments, the others were seemingly shot on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in and around the city. Moreover, there were several prominent exterior scenes taped on the outskirts of Chartres. Apart from the iconic cathedral, Chartres is home to several other attractions and sights. Some of the notable ones are Musée des Beaux-Arts, Conservatoire du machinisme et des pratiques agricoles, Muséum des sciences naturelles et de la préhistoire, the Church of Saint Aignan, and Musée le grenier de l’histoire.

