Where is Netflix’s Good Morning, Verônica Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Raphael Montes and Ilana Casoy, Netflix’s ‘Good Morning, Verônica’ (originally titled ‘Bom Dia, Verônica’) is a Brazilian crime drama series created by one of the authors of the novel himself, Raphael Montes. The narrative revolves around Verônica Torres, a married and unobtrusive police clerk with two children of her own. She tends to follow a strict routine until she doesn’t.

Verônica’s routine is disturbed when she witnesses the suicide of a young woman in the same week she gets a call from an anonymous female asking for her help desperately. After this incident, she takes on two neglected cases involving abused women, on her own and tries to get to the bottom of the truth. The mystery thriller show‘s suspenseful narrative tends to keep the viewers hooked on each episode. Meanwhile, the interesting use of different locations in the series makes you want to learn more about them. Well, if that’s the case, we have got you covered!

Good Morning Verônica Filming Locations

‘Good Morning, Verônica’ is filmed entirely in Brazil, specifically in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The principal photography for the inaugural season commenced in September 2019 and wrapped up in November 2019. As for the sophomore round, the filming seemingly began in late August 2021 and concluded in November of the same year. By filming a majority of the sequences on location, the production team makes sure that the show’s authenticity and overall quality are significantly enhanced. Now, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Brazilian series!

São Paulo, Brazil

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Good Morning, Verônica’ are lensed in and around São Paulo, a city in the Southeast Region of Brazil. It seems that the production unit of the show utilized the locales of this city to tape many scenes for both, the inaugural as well as sophomore, seasons. To record a few scenes for the second season, the cast and crew supposedly set up camp in Livraria Cultura at Avenue Paulista, 2073 – Bela Vista, in São Paulo. Over the years, São Paulo has served as a prominent filming location for different kinds of movies and TV series. Some of the notable productions that feature the city are ‘Nine Days,’ ‘7 Prisoners,’ ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ ‘Verdades Secretas,’ and ‘Sense8.’

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Some important portions of ‘Good Morning, Verônica’ are also taped in Rio de Janeiro, the second most populous city in Brazil and the capital of the eponymous state. The filming crew of the show travels across the city to record different sequences against suitable backdrops. There are lots of things Rio de Janeiro is famous for, including carnival, samba, its natural settings, bossa nova, and Balneario beaches. Moreover, the city houses some popular landmarks such as the giant statue of Christ the Redeemer, the Sambódromo, and Maracanã Stadium, to name a few. Apart from ‘Good Morning, Verônica,’ it has hosted other filming projects as well, including ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘City of God,’ and ‘Passport to Freedom.’

