Where is Netflix’s In Love All Over Again Filmed?

Created by Carlos Montero, Netflix’s ‘In Love All Over Again’ (originally titled ‘Todas las Veces Que nos Enamoramos’) is a Spanish romantic comedy series that revolves around Irene who comes to a new city to follow her dream of becoming a film director in 2003. As she settles into the city, she meets new people, including Julio, and makes some great friends. She thinks that Julio would be the ideal protagonist for the movie she is working on but soon enough, he also turns out to be the protagonist of her life, in good as well as not-so-good ways.

Irene and Julio fall in and out of love multiple times as life tests them, forcing them to go through a whirlwind of emotions along the way. The touchy subjects of flawed relationships and bad timings are coupled with numerous comedic elements to keep the series from being overwhelming for the viewers. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations as Irene directs her movies makes one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘In Love All Over Again.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

In Love All Over Again Filming Locations

‘In Love All Over Again’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in Madrid, which is where a majority of the story is set. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic drama series seemingly commenced around late 2021 or early 2022 and reportedly wrapped up in early July 2022. Now, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Madrid, Spain

A majority of ‘In Love All Over Again’ is lensed in and around Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly set up camp across the city at various sites to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, they utilized the facilities of Estudios Barajas at C/ Campezo 3 (Nave 2), Industrial estate “Las Mercedes” in Madrid. It is a soundproof film studio spread across 1847 square meters along with 200 square meters of private parking space. It consists of a wardrobe and make-up area, dressing rooms, and office area, all of which are air-conditioned.



Situated in the center of the Iberian peninsula on the River Manzanares, Madrid is known to be the cultural, economic, and political hub of the nation. It is the fifth most important leading Centre of Commerce in all of Europe, making it the 11th in the whole world. Some of the driving sectors of the city’s economy are construction, industries, services, and tourism. Every year, millions of tourists visit the capital and explore its culture and architecture.

Madrid is home to many museums and cultural centers, including the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía Museum, the Thyssen Bornemisza Museum, the National Archaeological Museum of Madrid, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando, and the Royal Palace of Madrid. Moreover, Madrid has served as a prominent production location for various film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Room in Rome,’ ‘Sex and Lucía,’ ‘Through My Window,’ and ‘Official Competition.’

Read More: Best Spanish Shows on Netflix