Where is Netflix’s King the Land Filmed?

Created by Lim Hyun-ook, Chun Sung-il, and Choi Rome, Netflix’s ‘King the Land’ is a South Korean romantic comedy series that follows Goo Won, a charismatic and graceful heir of the luxury hotel conglomerate King Group who doesn’t have any memories related to his mother. So, in order to regain his memory, he returns to the hotel amid a tense inheritance war. There, Goo Won comes across one Cheon Sa-rang, the hotelier who is known as the hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality.

However, when Cheon Sa-rang clashes with Goo Won, her irresistible smile that the latter can’t stand, vanishes all of a sudden. Apart from the compelling performances from Lee Jun-ho, Lim Yoon-a, Go Won-hee, Kim Ga-eun, Ahn Se-ha, and Kim Jae-won, what grabs the attention of the audience is the interesting use of locations in the backdrop. So, if you are eager to learn where ‘King the Land’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

King the Land Filming Locations

‘King the Land’ is filmed in South Korea and Thailand, seemingly in Seoul and Bangkok. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the rom-com show reportedly commenced in September 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in early 2023. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Seoul, South Korea

Several pivotal portions of ‘King the Land’ are possibly lensed in and around Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea. The filming unit sets up camp in various neighborhoods and streets of the Seoul Special City to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. Thus, it is highly likely that you might notice some popular destinations and attractions in the backdrop of numerous exterior scenes.

Some of the prominent spots in Seoul are Seongsan Bridge, Gangnam District, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Cheonggyecheon, and the World Trade Center Seoul. Its locales have also been featured in a number of film and TV projects, including ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ ‘Broker,’ ‘Crash Landing on You,’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.’

Bangkok, Thailand

A significant portion of ‘King the Land’ was taped on location in several parts of Bangkok, which is the capital of Thailand. There were around 90 Korean crew members who flew over to Bangkok for the production of the debut season. To be specific, the cast and crew created a festival space around IconSiam’s Iconic waterfront at 299 Charoen Nakhon 5 Alley in Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San. They also redecorated many parts of the Ong Ang Canal in order to record a few key portions of the first season.

