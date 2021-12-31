Where is Netflix’s Kitz Filmed?

Vitus Reinbold and Niko Schulz-Dornburg teamed up to create ‘Kitz,’ a German original young adult thriller series that has a scandalous mystery at its kernel. Jacob died an untimely death after a bitter break-up with social influencer Vanessa, and Jacob’s loss haunts his sister Lisi even after a year. Lisi embarks upon a vengeful mission to unveil the hypocrisy of the encroaching elite world of highlanders in the Alpine town of Kitzbuhel.

Valerie Huber, Sofie Eifertinger, Bless Amana, and Felix Mayr portray essential roles in the cold and captivating thriller. The story is taut, and the pacing is cerebral, but the snowy mountainous backdrop finally gives it an air of freshness. Some critics have even touted it as a ‘Pretty Little Liars’ set in the mountains. Moreover, the location is also a primary plot device in the story, and the series packs the cliché of a site embodying a persona. However, if you seek to identify where the series was filmed, let 8us help you out!

Kitz Filming Locations

‘Kitz’ is filmed in locations in and around Austria and Germany. The story transports the audiences to the small Austrian town of Kitzbuhel in the Tyrolian Alps. Considering the pivotal aspect of the place in the plot, the creators had to opt for shooting in the actual location. However, some filming has taken place in Germany. Maurice Hübner and Lea Becker directed the series, while Patrick Steve Müller handled the production design. Tanja Erdmann, whose previous credits include ‘Stowaway’ and ‘Four Enchanted Sisters,’ handled the art direction. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the series is filmed.

Kitzbühel, Austria

The series is titled after the township of Kitzbühel, and it is only natural that the developers took the creative team on a lengthy trip to the picturesque resort town. Located east of Innsbruck in the western Austrian historical region of Tyrol, the town has become a fashionable winter resort. The area, whose mention can be traced back to the Roman Empire, is now a brimming tourist hub. Upscale restaurants and cafes now characterize the medieval center of the town. While the influx of tourists is bringing business to the region, there is also the darker side of the coin of gentrification. If you ever visit the town during the holidays, make sure to go around the time of the annual Hahnenkamm downhill race (whose significance in the world of skiing is tantamount to Wimbledon in tennis).

Bavaria, Germany

Additionally, some filming took place in and around Munich, the capital of the Free State of Bavaria and one of the oldest cities of Europe. The cast and crew filmed some outdoor scenes in Kitzbühel, but most of the interior shots were captured in a hotel in the Bavaria province of Germany. Filming took place at the Klosterhof – Alpine Hideaway & Spa, a four-star hotel located at Steilhofweg 19, in the rural town of Bayerisch Gmain, 136 kilometers from Munich. A studio in Munich also may have facilitated some of the scenes.

Read More: Is Kitz Based On A True Story?