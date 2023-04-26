Where is Netflix’s Love After Music Filmed?

Created by Juan Pablo Kolodziej, Netflix’s ‘Love After Music’ is an Argentinian biographical drama series that traces the life story of the iconic Argentine rockstar Fito Paez. Detailing three decades of his life and career, the narrative gives us a glimpse into the ups and downs in the musician’s life, starting from his childhood right to his days of fame and success. As Fito grows up, he experiences a fair share of pain, grief, loss, success, failure, tragedy, love, and, most importantly, many heartfelt songs.

Originally titled ‘El Amor Después del Amor,’ the musical series consists of a talented roster of cast members, including Iván Hochman, Micaela Riera, Martín Campilongo, Gaspar Offenhenden, Daryna Butryk, and Mariano Saborido, whose performances enhance the narrative’s quality. Due to the quick transition between timelines and locations, the pace of the show remains relatively faster, allowing the audience to stay hooked through each episode. At the same time, the interesting use of settings, including the different concerts, is bound to make you wonder where ‘Love After Music’ is filmed. In that case, let’s explore all these places together, shall we?

Love After Music Filming Locations

‘Love After Music’ is filmed in Argentina, specifically in Buenos Aires. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the biographical series commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Given the fact that the story is based in Argentina, the production team chooses to shoot the series on location in the South American country itself. So, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Officially known as the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires serves as the primary production location for ‘Love After Music,’ with the filming unit doing the best they can to find suitable backdrops against which they can shoot different sequences for the series. In an attempt to do justice to the biographical narrative, they decide to provide the audience with an authentic overview of the events and settings to portray different periods of time in the life of Fito Paez as accurately as possible. Hence, Buenos Aires, which is where a majority of the characters’ lives took place, features in the drama show.

Situated on the western shore of the Río de la Plata, Buenos Aires is known for its significance when it comes to music. In fact, it boasts numerous professional orchestras, such as the Argentine National Symphony Orchestra, the Ensamble Musical de Buenos Aires, and the Camerata Bariloche. Moreover, it hosts many music festivals each year, be it the Buenos Aires Jazz Festival, Personal Fest, Quilmes Rock, and Pepsi Music. As you can see, given the influence of music in Buenos Aires, it makes for a suitable production location for a show like ‘Love After Music.’

Read More: Best Musician Movies