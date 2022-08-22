Where is Netflix’s Mo Filmed?

Created by Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef, Netflix’s ‘Mo’ is a comedy series that revolves around Mo Najjar, who finds himself between two different cultures, three languages, and a pending asylum request. He is on the receiving end of a significant amount of unfairness for being a Palestinian refugee trying to get US citizenship. Mo’s entire family, including his spiritual mother, elder brother, and sister flee to the States while he must hustle to somehow support them. With time, he starts adapting to his distinctively new surroundings as he moves forward in life even though many hurdles come his way.

The narrative is heavily filled with comedic elements that are complemented by hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Mohammed Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, and Farah Bsieso. Furthermore, the interesting use of locations in the backdrop is bound to make one wonder about the actual filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Mo Filming Locations

‘Mo’ is filmed entirely on location in Texas, particularly in Houston. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series reportedly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Since the story is set in Texas, it makes sense for the filming unit to record all the scenes in the Lone Star State itself. Located in the South Central region of the United States, Texas is the second largest state by area as well as population. So, without much ado, allow us to fill you in on the details regarding the specific locations that appear in the show!

Houston, Texas

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Mo’ is lensed in and around Houston, the most populous city in Texas. As per reports, a majority of the scenes are set and shot on location in Alief, a working-class suburb in Southwest Harris County in Texas, with most of it being within the city limits of Houston. Besides that, the production team travels across Space City to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops as you can spot several skyscrapers, a church, different neighborhoods, and even farmlands in many sequences.

Situated in Southeast Texas near the Gulf of Mexico, Houston is considered a local city due to its influences on culture, medicine, and research. Moreover, the H-Town is known to be one of the most racially and ethnically diverse major cities in the entire nation, which is another reason why it makes for an ideal filming site for a show like ‘Mo.’ Houston has also hosted the production of several other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Apollo 13,’ ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ ‘Prison Break,’ and ‘5th Ward.’

