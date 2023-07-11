Where is Netflix’s Nineteen to Twenty Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Nineteen to Twenty’ is a South Korean romantic reality TV series that follows a group of youthful Generation Z as they share their last week of being teenagers and the first week of their twenties together. During their final week of being 19, the young adults attend “19 School” where they get to learn various important and practical things about adult life as they get ready for adulthood.

Once they turn 20, they share the space in “20 House” where there are no restrictions, and they are independent of their parents and teachers. So, as the individuals experience their last days as teens and the freedom of adulthood against some interesting backdrops, including a high school, the viewers are bound to ask questions about the filming sites of ‘Nineteen to Twenty.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

Nineteen to Twenty Filming Locations

‘Nineteen to Twenty’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, especially in and around Seoul. Since the reality show is about young Korean adults looking to take the next step into adulthood, it makes sense that the production team shoot the series in South Korea itself. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Seoul, South Korea

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Nineteen to Twenty’ are lensed in the capital and largest metropolis of the Republic of Korea, that is, Seoul AKA the Seoul Special City. The production team primarily sets up camp in and around the vicinity of the Choong Ang High School at 164 Changdeokgung-gil in Seoul’s Jongno-gu. Several key scenes are recorded across the campus, both inside and outside, as the young adults interact with one another and share memorable moments with each other.

While the Gothic-style early-20th-century buildings feature heavily in the exterior shots, the library, classrooms, and corridors make appearances quite regularly through each episode of the reality series. The Seoul Capital Area is popular for having five UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Changdeok Palace, Hwaseong Fortress, Jongmyo Shrine, Namhansanseong, and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty.

There are several other landmarks and attractions that might or might not feature in the Netflix series. Some of them are the 63 Building, the Lotte World Tower, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the N Seoul Tower, Lotte World, Trade Tower, COEX, IFC Seoul, and the Parc1. When it comes to education in Seoul, the compulsory education is from grade 1 to grade 9 with the students spending 6 years in elementary school, three years in middle school, and three years in high school. Interestingly, there are numerous specialized schools, including six foreign language High Schools and three science high schools, in Seoul.

