Where is Netflix’s Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Filmed?

An adaptation of ‘Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger’ and ‘Uchu Sentai Kyuranger,’ Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’ is an action fantasy series that picks up right after the end of the final episode of the previous installment, ‘Power Rangers Dino Fury.’ The 30th installment of the ‘Power Rangers’ series follows Team Cosmic Fury who have been enlisted by the Morphin Masters to embark on a mission to battle Lord Zedd and re-capture him.

Returning with more power than ever, Lord Zedd, the emperor of evil, gives the Rangers a tough battle across outer space while Team Cosmic Fury gives their everything to save the universe from destruction. Featuring Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, and Chance Perez, the action-packed show unfolds in a variety of different settings, including outer space. This leaves many viewers curious to know about the actual filming sites of ‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.’ If you have been scratching your head about the same, here is everything you need to know!

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Filming Locations

‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’ is filmed in New Zealand, primarily in and around Auckland. Reports suggest that the production of the action series got underway in late October 2022 and wrapped up in about two months or so, in December 2022, right before Christmas. So, without much ado, let us take you right into the thick of the action and fill you in on all the details about the specific shooting sites of the Netflix series!

Auckland, New Zealand

Just like many previous installments of the ‘Power Rangers’ series, most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’ were lensed in Auckland, a large metropolitan city in New Zealand’s North Island. Since the production’s lease at Studio West ended, the filming unit decided to move the production of the 30th installment to the Auckland Film Studios at 12 Hickory Avenue, Henderson, Waitakere, Auckland.

The film studio complex is home to five different sound stages sprawling across 81,500 square feet, which include two new state-of-the-art sound stages. There are an additional six large multi-purpose buildings and ample space for offices, construction, art department, sound, greens, casting, parking, and other staff amenities. All these features make Auckland Film Studios an ideal production location for different kinds of projects, including ‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.’

Apart from studio space for capturing several outlandish action scenes, the filming unit of the Netflix show also requires cityscapes in the backdrop along with a lot of green and open space, which is quite difficult to recreate in a studio. Thus, it is probable that they shoot many exterior sequences on location as well. So, you might want to watch out for certain local landmarks and attractions that you might spot in the backdrop of some portions, including the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Queen Street, Auckland Town Hall, and Auckland Harbour Bridge, to name a few.

