Where is Netflix’s Siren: Survive the Island Filmed?

The South Korean survival series, Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ is created by Lee Eun-kyung and involves women with strong physical abilities. The 24 female participants, all of whom with experience in some high-level combat and strategy, involve police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen. These talented ladies are divided into six teams by profession in order to compete against one another and survive the wilderness.

For becoming the last team standing, all the teams must face a number of physical challenges and try to get hold of the other teams’ flags from their hidden base. The grueling competition unfolds in different sites across a South Korean island while the female contestants give their all to make their respective teams win the entire competition. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Siren: Survive the Island Filming Locations

‘Siren: Survive the Island’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea, especially on one of the many islands in the country. Officially known as the Republic of Korea, South Korea consists of the southern portion of the Korean peninsula, as the name suggests. This also includes all the islands adjacent to the southern region of the mainland. Now, without wasting any time, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ are lensed across a remote and unnamed island in South Korea. The production team makes the most of the island’s vastness and picturesque setting to construct sets of numerous physical challenges to test the contestants’ physical as well as mental capabilities, in different areas of the island.

There are about 3000 islands located off the southern and western coasts of the country of South Korea. One is Jeju Island, which is known to be the largest island out of all in the country’s proximity. Some other popular ones are Ulleung-do, Heuksando, Muuido, Baengnyeong Island, Hongdo, Cheongsando, Anmyeondo, and Udo aka U Island. The country also consists of three terrestrial ecoregions, including Central Korean deciduous forests, Manchurian mixed forests, and Southern Korea evergreen forests.

South Korea is also home to 20 national parks and notable nature places such as the Boseong Tea Fields and Suncheon Bay Ecological Park. The country’s tourism is influenced by many factors but recently it has been heavily driven by the rise of Korean pop culture, including music and TV dramas, throughout East Asia and the rest of the world.

