Where is Netflix’s Time Hustler Filmed?

Created by Halder Gomes, Netflix’s ‘Time Hustler’ (originally titled ‘O Cangaceiro do Futuro’) is a Brazilian comedy series that follows a financially struggling and immoral father named Virguley who is finding it hard to pay all the bills that come with living in the big city. However, there is one thing that makes him special and it is the fact that he resembles the 20th-century bandit leader Lampião. One day, he gets into a fight and gets punched so hard that he gets transported to the year 1927 where he is mistaken for Lampião by the locals, due to the uncanny resemblance.

Acknowledging the advantages of the situation, Virguley rides the tide and pretends to be the real leader of the bandits. But when he crosses paths with the real Lampião, things get complicated for him. The time-traveling theme coupled with all the comedic elements makes for a hilarious and entertaining watch. At the same time, the smooth transition from the modern city to an arid region in the 1920s reflects the change in Virguley’s life. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Time Hustler’ is shot. Well, we have gathered all the necessary details to put your curiosities to bed!

Time Hustler Filming Locations

‘Time Hustler’ is filmed entirely in Brazil, specifically in Ceará and São Paulo. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. The vast and versatile landscape of Brazil, which includes the developed and under-developed areas, serves as the ideal location for a show such as ‘Time Hustler.’ So, without further ado, let us traverse through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Ceará, Brazil

To shoot the scenes set in the 1920s, the production team of ‘Time Hustler’ sets up camp in Ceará, a state situated in the northeastern part of Brazil. Several pivotal sequences for the series are lensed in the municipality of Quixadá, especially around Sertão Central Ce. Reportedly, a key part of the season 1 shooting took place in a mini scenic city still in the municipality, constructed mainly for the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

São Paulo, Brazil

Additional portions of ‘Time Hustler,’ mainly the ones set in the big city where the protagonist resides, are taped in São Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil. The cast and crew members make use of various locales across the city, including the area around Vale do Anhangabaú on Av. São João – Centro Histórico de São Paulo, to record several exterior scenes for the show.

Moreover, the filming unit even utilizes the facilities of Estúdios Quanta at R. Mergenthaler, 1000 – Vila Leopoldina. It is not only a film studio but also the nation’s largest rental house. Apart from ‘Time Hustler,’ São Paulo has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘Bem-vinda a Quixeramobim,’ ‘Someone Borrowed,’ ‘The Second Mother,’ and ‘Nobody’s Looking.’

