Where is Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle: Germany Filmed?

The spin-off of ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany’ is a dating reality show that pits together several young German singles in a luxurious resort, but there is a catch, just like the parent show — the attractive singles must keep their hands to themselves and give up any kind of sexual gratification if they want to take home the grand cash prize of EUR200,000. However, if the contestants give in to their temptations, the prize money gets reduced significantly. The show provides the opportunity for these young singles to indulge in deeper and more meaningful relationships.

Hosted by the virtual assistant, the familiar format and the interpersonal drama that ensues between the contestants keep the viewers entertained through each episode. At the same time, the tropical paradise where the contestants stay against the backdrop of the open waters is bound to make you wonder where ‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany’ is shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Too Hot to Handle: Germany Filming Locations

‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany’ is seemingly filmed in Germany, specifically in one of the coastal areas of the country. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series seemingly took place over the summer of 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the specific details of production of this Netflix series!

Germany

‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany’ is most likely lensed extensively in Germany, the second most populous country in Europe, right after Russia. From what we can gather, the filming unit utilizes the premise of a bamboo resort located on the shore surrounded by hills. Situated in Central Europe, Germany is considered a great power and has the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world in terms of nominal GDP.

Being one of the most visited countries in the world, Germany’s economy is heavily affected by the tourism sector. Every year, millions and millions of tourists from different countries visit Germany to explore its sites and culture. Some of the landmarks and attractions that are popular among tourists are the Brandenburg Gate, the Dresden Frauenkirche, Cologne Cathedral, Neuschwanstein Castle, Heidelberg Castle, the Wartburg, and the Reichstag.

Moreover, the country is home to several museums and art galleries as well, including the Altes Museum, the Neues Museum, the Jewish Museum, the German Museum of Technology, and the Museum of Asian Art, to name a few. Therefore, it is not surprising that the production team likely chose the country as the filming location for the dating reality show.

