Where Was Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Filmed?

Based on ‘The Contest’ from ‘Seinfield’ by Larry David and Jerry Seinfield, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is a reality dating game show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett that brings together a group of single and attractive adults who are placed under the same roof for a few weeks, but they must not indulge in any kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification. If any of the contestants break the rule, the monetary cash prize is subtracted significantly.

However, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4 comes with a twist as ten contestants are made to think that they are on a show called ‘Wild Love’ hosted by Mario Lopez. To everyone’s surprise, Lana takes over and it is later revealed that they are actually on the fourth season of the popular show. With the singles staying in yet another lavish villa against the backdrop of the pristine waters, it is natural for you to wonder where season 4 is shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4 was filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The principal photography for the fourth round of the dating series seemingly took place in the early summer of 2022. The second and third seasons were filmed back-to-back in the same location, the Turks and Caicos Islands. For the fourth season, the production team stuck with the same islands but chose a brand new villa. Let’s take a look at the specific site to learn more about the same!

Turks and Caicos Islands

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4 were filmed on the Turks and Caicos Islands, specifically at the Emerald Pavilion. Located at 50, Prince Of Wales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Emerald Pavilion consists of five luxurious bedrooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests easily, spacious bathtubs, private terraces, picturesque ocean views, outdoor showers, and a heated 1,600 square foot infinity pool that adds to the grandeur of the villa.

What enhances the experience of staying at the villa even further are the various services and amenities, such as full villa staffing, wellness retreats, a number of shaded lounge areas by the pool, a dining area with an outdoor barbecue and kitchen, bicycles, a gym, and water leisure equipment.

Given its scenic location, the Turks and Caicos Islands’ economy is heavily dependent on fishing, offshore finance, and of course, tourism. The islands have gained even more prominence with many celebrities and Hollywood stars owning homes in the Turks and Caicos, such as Bruce Willis and Dick Clark. Besides ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ the islands have served as a pivotal production location for a number of filming projects, including ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ ‘Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin,’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

