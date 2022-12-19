Where is Netflix’s Trolley Filmed?

Created by Kim Moon-gyo, Kwon Da-som, and Rheu Bo-ri, Netflix’s ‘Trolley’ is a South Korean drama series that revolves around the wife of a National Assembly member, who is forced to step outside of her private life after an unexpected tragedy takes place. Living a quiet and peaceful life while keeping the past buried until now, she must find the courage to face the secrets of her troubling past and those of her family.

The drama series features some impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Kim Moo-yeol, Su-bin Chung, and Kwang Jang, enhancing the quality of the narrative even further. While the dramatic story keeps the viewers hooked through each episode, the use of interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘Trolley’ is shot. If you have been scratching your head about the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Trolley Filming Locations

‘Trolley’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, seemingly in Seoul. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the family drama series supposedly took place in the fall of 2022. Since the story is set in South Korea, it makes sense why the filming unit shoots the series in the Asian country itself. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Trolley’ are possibly lensed in and around Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members seemingly set up camp at various sites across the capital to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Situated in the northwest region of South Korea, the metropolis is considered a global city and deemed an Alpha–City by Globalization and World Cities Research Network (GaWC).

Officially known as the Seoul Special City, Seoul consists of a vast and diverse landscape with modern architecture being surrounded by mountainous and hilly areas, making it a suitable filming site for all kinds of filming projects. Some of the significant modern landmarks in the metropolis are the 63 Building, the Lotte World Tower, the N Seoul Tower, the Parc1, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Lotte World, and Trade Tower, to name a few. It also consists of several museums, such as the National Folk Museum, the National Palace Museum of Korea, the War Memorial, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Moreover, being the birthplace of K-pop, Seoul is home to Korean culture and major entertainment firms. Apart from tourists, filmmakers also visit the capital frequently for shooting purposes. Over the years, Seoul has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. They include ‘Parasite,’ ‘Hunt,’ ‘Broker,’ ‘Return to Seoul,’ ‘Doom at Your Service,’ and ‘Remarriage & Desires.’

Read More: Best KDramas on Hulu