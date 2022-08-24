Where is Netflix’s Under Fire Filmed?

Created by Toon Anthoni, Jasper Moeyaert, Carl Plaisier, Emanuel Vanderjeugd, and Bjorn Van den Eynde, Netflix’s ‘Under Fire’ (originally titled ‘Onder Vuur’) is a Flemish drama series that follows a group of competent and stubborn firefighters working at East Bank Station. When there is an unexpected change in leadership at the fire station, these tight-knit professionals are taken by surprise.

After committing a serious error during their high-stake job, the firefighters must work together and fight for the survival of their fire station. So, they are to deal with the professional setbacks as well as the personal challenges that they face along the way. The dramatic narrative is made all the more enthralling by the stellar performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Louis Talpe, Lien de Grave, Sam Louwyck, and Lynn Van Royen. Apart from the intriguing story, the interesting use of locations where the firefighters deal with fire is bound to make you wonder about the actual filming sites. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Under Fire Filming Locations

‘Under Fire’ is filmed in its entirety in Belgium, specifically in Ostend. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in late May of the same year. With the story being set in and around Ostend, it makes sense for the filming unit to choose the same location for filming the series as well. Here are all the details about the specific sites that appear in the Netflix drama series!

Ostend, Belgium

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Under Fire’ are lensed across Ostend, a coastal city and municipality in the province of West Flanders in Belgium’s Flemish Region. During the filming schedule of season 1, the production team was spotted taping several important scenes all around the city, specifically in Oosteroever, Oostende. It is an apartment complex located at Zandvoordestraat 465 in Ostend.

Being a coastal city, Ostend is popular for its seaside esplanade, pier, and gorgeous beaches. Tourists from within the nation and from foreign countries travel to this city to explore some of the notable sites, such as the Casino, Fort Napoleon, the Mercator, Hippodrome Wellington, the Atlantic Wall Open Air Museum, the Vissersplein, and King Leopold II statue. Moreover, the city is home to a couple of museums as well, including the James Ensor museum and The Mu.Zee.

Apart from tourists, several filmmakers also frequent the city of Ostend for filming purposes. Over the years, the coastal city has hosted the production of a number of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of them are ‘Filth,’ ‘Daughters of Darkness,’ ‘North Sea Texas,’ ‘Ex Drummer,’ and ‘Crossroads.’

