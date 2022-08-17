Where is Netflix’s High Heat Filmed?

Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela (‘Who Killed Sara?‘), Netflix’s ‘High Heat’ (originally titled ‘Donde Hubo Fuego’) is a Mexican drama series set mainly at a fire station where dedicated men and women do their best to save others. The narrative follows Poncho, a man looking to get to the bottom of his brother’s murder and bring the culprit to justice. As he gets deeper into the case, he goes undercover and joins the fire station as a firefighter. When Olivia, the only female employee at the fire station, discovers Poncho’s true intentions, she joins him in his quest for the truth.

In the meanwhile, the prison sentence of Ricardo Urzúa, a convict accused of allegedly murdering several women, comes to an end, and he wants to become head of the guard while looking for his lost child. Apart from the suspenseful narrative, what keeps the viewers guessing is the use of some interesting locations throughout the series, including the backdrop of the fire station. Well, it’s time to end your curiosity because here are all the production details of ‘High Heat.’

High Heat Filming Locations

‘High Heat’ is filmed in Mexico, specifically in and around Mexico City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Mexican series commenced in August 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in November of the same year. Since the story is set in Mexico, it makes sense for the filming unit to utilize the United Mexican States’ locales. Situated in the southern portion of North America, Mexico is home to various water bodies, including the Lerma River, Lake Chapala, the Santiago River, and the Pánuc River. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Mexico City, Mexico

All the pivotal sequences for ‘High Heat’ are lensed across Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico, as well as the most populous city in North America. The production team supposedly traversed different sites in the city to record scenes for season 1 against suitable backdrops. Specifically, it appears they set up camp in one of the forests to tape the scene where Poncho’s brother is found dead in the debut season.

Located in the Valley of Mexico on the high central plateau, Mexico City is considered one of the most vital cultural and financial centers in the entire world. Thanks to its historical significance, popular food, and several sites of attraction, CDMX is visited by many foreign tourists all year round. Some of the notable museums that you can visit in the capital city are the Museo Tamayo, the Museo de Arte Moderno, the Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo, and the Museo Soumaya.

Over the years, Mexico City has served as a prominent shooting destination for different kinds of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Total Recall,’ ‘Spectre,’ ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘Alex Rider,’ and ‘Control Z.’

