Where Was Man on Fire (2004) Filmed?

Tony Scott directed the 2004 action thriller movie ‘Man on Fire,’ based on the eponymous novel by A. J. Quinnell. Although the book was adapted into a film version in 1987, the presence of Denzel Washington in the central role gives the narrative an edge. He essays the part of John Creasy; a former CIA officer turned bodyguard. After nine-year-old Lupita “Pita” Ramos gets kidnapped from his custody, John goes on a revenge spree to get her back. Most of the movie unfolds in Mexico City, while the dense suburban ambiance gives way to claustrophobia. If you are wondering where the movie was filmed, let us lead you to the destinations.

Man on Fire Filming Locations

‘Man on Fire’ was filmed in and around the US and Mexico. Principal photography commenced on April 7, 2003, getting wrapped up shortly after that. Paul Cameron of ‘Collateral’ and ‘Deja Vu’ fame handled the cinematography. On the other hand, Benjamín Fernández (‘Gladiator‘) and Chris Seagers (art director of ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ production designer of ‘Deja Vu’) came on board as the production designer. Most of the movie was filmed in Mexico, but in the original draft, the screenplay was set in Naples, Italy. The producers also wanted the film to be placed in Italy.

However, the director argued that the narrative is better suited for Mexico in the contemporary era. Since kidnapping rates in Italy had drastically dropped by 2004, the movie had to be a period piece in the Italian setting. On the other hand, if they filmed the movie in Mexico, they would have a realistic environment and logistical benefits. While filming in Mexico has always been a lucrative opportunity for the enticing currency exchange rate, the government has also introduced a tax rebate program alleviating 7.5 percent of production expenditure for film productions that exceed the amount of US $5.5 million. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Mexico City, Mexico

Most of the movie was recorded in various locations in Mexico City, the picturesque and high-altitude capital of Mexico. From Aztec ruins to remnants of the Spanish conquest, the city conceals a lot of heritage for the curious tourist. The spicy Mexican cuisine is almost as diverse as the heritage architecture of the dense capital city.

Most of the interior sequences were constructed in Estudios Churubusco Azteca, a movie production facility located at C. Atletas 2, in Country Club Churubusco, in the Coyoacán neighborhood of Mexico City. Since its foundation in 1945, the studio, one of the largest and most prominent in Latin America, has housed many Mexican and overseas productions. Some of the iconic movies filmed here include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s ‘Amores Perros’ and the biographical drama ‘Frida.’

Other Locations in Mexico

The production team also visited the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez to film some sequences. Located on the Rio Grande in the bordering Mexican state of Chihuahua, just south of the Texan city of El Paso, the city teems with history. Its historical center houses the Cathedral of Ciudad Juárez, flaunting neoclassical architecture. The Museum of the Revolution on the Border gives you a walkthrough of the Mexican Revolution, a turbulent chapter in the nation’s history. Additionally, some filming went underway in the Mexican city of Puebla. Situated in east-central Mexico, southeast of Mexico City, Puebla is famous for its culinary and cultural history. The cuisine, steeped in the Aztec tradition, has a range of unique sauces and the “cemita,” a kind of sandwich.

Los Angeles, California

Some scenes were filmed in the Californian city of Los Angeles, located within the eponymous county. Los Angeles is known for its vibrant nightlife, eclectic confluence of cultures, and Hollywood’s world-famous movie production district. While showcasing a slice of Hispanic culture, Los Angeles also promotes itself as an ideal filming destination, complete with a rich history of filmmaking.

El Paso, Texas

Some filming took place in the southern Texan city of El Paso. Translating to “step” in English, the bordering town is known for its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine. On another note, El Paso is called the “Sun City” since it gets 302 bright days yearly. The brightness of the city makes it an ideal filming destination. From ‘Sicario‘ to ‘Paris, Texas,’ several acclaimed movies have taken a tour of El Paso.

