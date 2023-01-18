Where is Netflix’s Women at War Filmed?

Created by Camille Treiner and Cécile Lorne, Netflix’s ‘Women at War’ (originally titled ‘Les Combattantes’) is a French-Belgian historical drama series set in 1914 in the wake of war, when the German soldiers and men leave to battle it out on the frontlines, leaving behind women and children. Amidst the chaos, the lives of four women from different backgrounds — a Parisian prostitute named Marguerite, the head of the family factory named Caroline, the Mother Superior of a requisitioned convent named Agnes, and a feminist nurse named Suzanne — intersect as they stand with each other and deal with the consequence of war together.

The narrative is enhanced further by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Camille Lou, and Sofia Essaïdi. While it captivates the viewers through each episode, the setting of the early 20th century against the backdrop of war makes one wonder where is ‘Women at War’ actually shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Women at War Filming Locations

‘Women at War’ is filmed entirely in France, specifically in the regions of Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, and Île-de-France. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the French-Belgian show commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. In order to get access to the appropriate military equipment for filming, the production team spent plenty of time studying the landscape of the chosen production sites and took the help of collectors and museums. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix series!

Grand Est, France

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Women at War’ are lensed in Grand Est, an administrative region located in the northeastern part of France. The Vosges department serves as one of the primary production locations of the show as the filming unit utilizes various locales within the department. They include La Manufacture Royale at 10 La Manufacture in La Vôge-les-Bains, Senones, Lac de la Maix, Vexaincourt, and Gérardmer. Moreover, a few locales of the commune of Plombières-les-Bains feature in the show as well. The filming unit reportedly changed storefronts, covered the streets with sand, and constructed a kiosk in a square to fit the timeline of the narrative.

Hauts-de-France, France

Several portions of ‘Women at War’ are taped across Hauts-de-France, the third most populous and the northernmost region of France. You are likely to spot numerous places in the series that are located within the region, including the town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, Valloires Abbey at D192 Lieu dit Valloires in Argoules, and La Somme. Furthermore, La Chartreuse de Neuville at 1 Allée de la La Chartreuse in Neuville-sous-Montreuil is transformed into a military hospital of the French Army for the Netflix series.

Île-de-France, France

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Women at War’ also travels to Île-de-France, the most populous region in France, which is centered around the capital Paris. The department of Seine-et-Marne is one of the pivotal filming sites that makes an appearance in the show. To be specific, the cast and crew members reportedly set up camp at a building with a wide staircase in the commune of Crèvecoeur-en-Brie.

