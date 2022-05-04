Where is Nicole Remsburg Now?

In March 1979, a partial meltdown in one of the reactors at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania led to many problems and criticism. Now, Netflix’s ‘Meltdown: Three Mile Island’ is a four-part docuseries that dives into how the accident and the resulting efforts to deal with it forever changed the lives of the residents who lived close by in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Nicole Remsburg, who was only a child when it happened, looks back at her experiences back then. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Nicole Remsburg?

Nicole Remsburg was about 6-years-old when the incident happened in 1979. The nuclear plant was right across the water from her childhood home, and on that day, she remembered hearing a loud noise, the kind of which she had never heard before. At that young age, Nicole couldn’t make any sense of it and eventually went to school. But soon after that, her family was one of many to leave Middletown amidst confusion and conflicting information.

At the time, Nicole had little understanding of what was happening and why they went to her grandmother’s house in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Once the disaster seemed to have been averted, Nicole and her family moved back to Middletown. There were plans to start the clean-up job at the reactor by the following year. As per the show, a few years later Nicole’s mother, Betty, began dating Rick Parks, who would go on to play an influential role in bringing to light a lot of information.

Nicole mentioned on the show that she grew close to Rick right away, and he made them the family unit she always wanted. But while Rick began working at the plant, he noticed a lot of safety issues with how the clean-up was happening. Rick decided to go public with the information when he felt that his concerns weren’t given due attention. As per Nicole, this led to friction between Rick and Betty, and the couple ended the relationship, leading to Nicole and her mother staying at Harrisburg for a while for their safety.

Where is Nicole Remsburg Now?

In the years after the incident, many residents, like Joyce Corradi, believed the radiation was the reason for their cancer. On the show, Nicole mentioned that she had been diagnosed with lymphoma and had been in remission for a couple of years. Rick was convinced that it was because of the radiation exposure. Today, it seems that Nicole still lives in Middletown and now has a son.

Apart from studying Communication Disorders Sciences and Services and Public Health Education, she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from a University in Minnesota. Nicole’s social media also indicates that she is an advocate for autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

