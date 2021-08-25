Based on the novel ‘Druga szansa’ or ‘Second Chance’ by Katarzyna Berenika Miszczuk, ‘Open Your Eyes’ or ‘Otwórz oczy’ is a Polish science-fiction thriller drama series. It revolves around a teenager with amnesia named Julka (Maria Wawreniuk), whose family dies in a tragic accident. She subsequently finds herself in a facility for those living with memory disorders.

However, as her dreams start to meld with reality, Julka begins to question whether the treatment center has any ulterior motive. The psychological thriller is predominantly set at the amnesia treatment facility, located presumably somewhere in Poland. If you are wondering where the show is filmed, we got you covered!

Open Your Eyes Filming Locations

The show’s directors Anna Jadowska and Adrian Panek filmed the first season of ‘Open Your Eyes’ in Wrocław, Poland. Let’s take a look at specific locations in detail.

Wroclaw, Poland

According to Mediabridge, one of the production companies associated with the project, ‘Open Your Eyes’ is the first Netflix original produced in Wroclaw. It is a historically prominent city located on the banks of the River Oder in southwestern Poland. In the past, it served as the capital of Silesia and Lower Silesia. In the course of Poland’s turbulent history, the city has been part of the Kingdom of Poland, the Kingdom of Hungary, the Habsburg Monarchy of Austria, the Kingdom of Bohemia, and the Kingdom of Prussia and Germany.

After the conclusion of World War II in 1945, Wroclaw became a politically Polish city again. In the present day, it serves as the capital of Lower Silesian Voivodeship or Dolnośląskie. It has a considerable student population and significantly contributes to the art and culture of the country. Projects like ‘Bridge of Spies,’ ‘Cold War,’ and ‘The Captain’ were shot there.

Poland has a thriving entertainment industry, supported by a highly competent workforce and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The quality content that the industry produces drew the attention of various streaming platforms, especially Netflix. The streaming giant has made not only several popular Polish shows and films available on the platform but also developed original content. International projects like ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Schindler’s List,’ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ were shot in Poland.

