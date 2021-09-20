Where is Ordinary Joe Filmed?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the eponymous Joe Kimbreau as he takes a single, life-changing decision at his graduation. The show then explores three timelines, each of which explores the long-running ramifications of each of his choices. Co-created by Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Caleb Ranson, the quirky show compares how life turns out for the central character when he chooses between following in his father’s footsteps, following his passion for music, and following the love of his life. Set across three parallel storylines, the show has a varied backdrop that examines Joe’s life from every angle. Curious about where the show is filmed? We’ve got the story!

Ordinary Joe Filming Locations

The show’s pilot initially began filming in Illinois in March 2020 but was soon shut down due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Production then restarted in November of the same year, and the pilot episode was subsequently completed. Filming for the rest of the show’s opening season then started in California on July 27, 2021, and is scheduled to wrap up on December 10, 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the show to life.

Chicago, Illinois

The pilot episode was shot in multiple locations in Chicago, Illinois, including Ravenswood Avenue. Filming also seemingly occurred around 495 and 1750 North Milwaukee Avenue. The production made use of the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, which is located at 2621 West 15th Place. The facility is reportedly one of the largest in the country and has a sprawling area of 1.45 million square feet which contains over 50 soundstages. The studios are also home to many other popular, long-running shows like ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’

Filming also took place nearby in Dominican University, which is located about 12 miles outside of Chicago in the suburban village of River Forest. Scenes featuring Joe’s graduation were likely filmed here at the private Catholic university, which is located at 7900 Division Street, River Forest.

Los Angeles, California

The show also reportedly uses multiple locations around Los Angeles, California, for filming. A few sites around Santa Monica, west of downtown Los Angeles, are seemingly used by the production. There is likely a significant amount of studio filming being carried out for the show in Los Angeles, which boasts some of the country’s best filming facilities.

Considering the variety of backdrops required to depict the same character in three differing realities (or timelines), a studio space is likely the most prudent choice for the production. Lead cast member James Wolk, who essays the eponymous Joe, has also been spotted around Santa Monica on dates when the show is scheduled to be filming.

