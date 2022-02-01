Where is Pamela Anderson Now?

‘Pam & Tommy’ follows actress Pamela Anderson and rockstar drummer Tommy Lee as they fall hopelessly in love and get married hours after meeting each other. Soon after, their lives are thrown into chaos when an intimate personal video gets stolen and goes viral.

The events unfold at a particularly crucial time for Pamela, who is at the height of her career with her role in ‘Baywatch’ and gets pregnant soon after marrying Tommy. The show explores the explosive events surrounding the stolen tape, but what has Pamela Anderson been up to since then? Let’s find out.

What Happened to Pamela Anderson After the Sex Tape Scandal?

Pamela Anderson met Tommy Lee on New Year’s Eve 1994, and the two tied the knot days later. Even as the stolen tape went viral and gained notoriety, Pamela’s life remained busy as ever. She and Tommy had their first son, Brandon, in 1996, and Dylan was born in 1997. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 1998. Many years later, the actress revealed that not being able to do anything to contain the spread of the tape added a lot of stress and frustration to their relationship.

In 2000, Pamela reportedly began dating and eventually got engaged to Marcus Schenkenberg, but they broke up the following year. In 2002, she got engaged to musician Kid Rock, but it was seemingly not meant to be, and the couple ended things in 2003. However, they got together three years later and even tied the knot this time around, but the marriage was short-lived.

In 2007, the actress married film producer Rick Solomon but called it quits in less than a year. Interestingly, in January 2014, Pamela announced that she had once again married Solomon, but the couple got divorced again in 2015. After seemingly marrying Hollywood producer Jon Peters in January 2020, the actress announced days later that they had never been legally married since their marriage license was not made official. By the end of the year, another wedding celebration was held, this time in Pamela’s native hometown on Vancouver Island, Canada, when she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

Apart from her prolific romantic life, the actress and activist has been busy in various professional and social spheres. After ‘Baywatch,’ Pamela held the lead role in the action-comedy series ‘V.I.P.’ from 1998 to 2002. She also appeared in a slew of other scripted series, movies, and reality shows. Pamela seemingly began to publish her writing in 1997, starting with ‘Pandemonium’ (with Todd Gold), followed by ‘Star Struck’ in 2005 and ‘Raw’ (with Emma Dunlavey) in 2015. All three previously mentioned works are autobiographical, and the actress has also authored three novels.

Apart from her involvement with animal rights organization PETA, she founded The Pamela Anderson Foundation in 2014, which works to preserve human, animal, and environmental rights. Over the years, the actress, author, and sex symbol has become involved in and supported various causes and organizations, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, and The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Where is Pamela Anderson Now?

In 2019, Pamela moved back to her native Canada and currently seems to live on her ancestral property in the countryside in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island. Incidentally, Ladysmith is where she was born in 1967 and was raised in the area before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career after featuring on the cover of Playboy magazine in October 1989. Her Ladysmith residence is also where she got married to Dan Hayhurst in a simple Christmas Eve ceremony in 2020.

The former ‘Baywatch’ actress continues her activism in her hometown and supports a local farm and animal sanctuary called RASTA, where she and Dan reportedly donated their time and effort to help build a barn for injured animals. According to a January 2022 Rolling Stone article, the two have now separated after being married for a little over a year. The article also states that Pamela is currently in Malibu, spending time with her sons.

Read More: Where is Tommy Lee Now?