Where is Tommy Lee now?

‘Pam & Tommy’ follows the whirlwind romance between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson. The biographical drama miniseries centers on the infamous sex tape that was stolen from the celebrity couple’s mansion and the subsequent havoc it caused in their lives.

The story understandingly focuses on the explosive recording and how the (then) novel power of the internet contributed to its unprecedented spread and notoriety. But what happened to the people at the center of it all? Let’s take a look at what Tommy Lee has been up to ever since the tape stolen from his safe made global headlines.

What Happened to Tommy Lee After the Sex Tape Scandal?

Tommy Lee is well known for being the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, and his fame only skyrocketed after he married ‘Baywatch’ actress and Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson following a chance-meeting at Hollywood’s Sanctuary Club. In the aftermath of their stolen tape going viral, the couple tried hopelessly to get court orders to stop its distribution and broadcast, but to little avail. In June 1996, their first son, Brandon, was born, followed by Dylan in 1997. However, the couple divorced the following year. They reportedly got together briefly soon after that but split again in 2001.

Meanwhile, Lee’s music career continued, and 2001 also saw the release of Mötley Crüe’s collaborative autobiography ‘The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band’ along with writer Neil Strauss. The book inspired the 2019 biographical comedy-drama ‘The Dirt.’ The drummer continued to work on authoring books, and ‘Tommyland’ (co-written with Anthony Bozza) was published in 2004, followed by ‘The Diaries of a Forced Conspiracy’ in 2005. In 2004, Mötley Crüe’s original members (including Lee) also got together and released an album that went multi-platinum and saw the band touring again after six years.

Lee’s romantic life also remained colorful, and between 2002 and 2003, he was reportedly engaged to dancer Mayte Garcia. In 2008, he and Anderson once again announced that they were getting back with each other so they could live together with their kids. However, they broke up shortly thereafter, and between 2014 and 2017, Lee was then engaged to Sofia Toufa, a Greek-German singer. In 2018, the musician and author announced his proposal to his girlfriend, social media celebrity, podcaster, and actress Brittany Furlan. The couple got married on February 14th the following year.

Though he is always ready to pick up and rock out with the Mötley Crüe, saying he can still do a heavy metal gig “blindfolded,” Lee has also long worked on his solo music career. He began working on a new record in 2017, which eventually came to be called ‘Andro’ and released in 2020. Lee also voice acted the character of the Devil in 2020 for a musical horror podcast called ‘Halloween in Hell.’

Where is Tommy Lee now?

Tommy Lee presently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Brittany Furlan, in the home that also contains the recording studio where he recorded ‘Andro.’ The musician and author turned 60 in October 2022 and reportedly lives a relatively quiet life. His obsession with cars and motorcycles from his younger days has mellowed into more of an interest, and Lee has also become a bit of a TikTok celebrity. However, he attributes his online virality to his wife.

Interestingly, Lee and ex-wife Anderson still seemingly meet up occasionally and have family reunions with their sons. It was reported that in November 2021, the family all came together for an event celebrating the couple’s son Brandon’s fashion label in Los Angeles. For the most part, it seems Lee has a much more relaxed lifestyle now than the wild days that brought him so much notoriety (and fame).

