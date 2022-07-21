Where is Paralympian Josh Sundquist Now?

Apple TV+’s ‘Best Foot Forward’ is the story of Josh Dubin, a twelve-year-old kid, who is ready to leave his homeschooling and jump into the world of public school. He believes his best friend’s popularity in school will help further his goals too. But all his dreams and expectations are brought to the test when he discovers that it is a much more challenging life than he’d imagined. The show is inspired by the events in the life of Josh Sundquist. It is based on the book written by him and takes one of the chapters as its base to launch young Josh’s story.

One of the reasons that Sundquist got involved with the show was because he wanted to use the opportunity to tell a story where a person’s life and dreams were given preference over their disability. He wanted young Josh’s story to not be defined by his tragedy, much like how he has been in his own life. If you want to find out more about him, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Josh Sundquist?

Josh Sundquist is a motivational speaker who is also known for being an accomplished Paralympic ski racer. When he was nine years old, he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This led his left leg to be amputated. At the age of thirteen, he was declared cancer free. A couple of years later, Josh picked up ski racing. Soon, his potential in the sport was acknowledged, and in 2006, he joined the US Paralympic Ski Team in Turin, Italy. It had been a long journey from being homeschooled, beating cancer, going to public school, and then finding his way to Turin. Sundquist wrote it all down in a book, ‘Just Don’t Fall’, which was eventually optioned and turned into Apple TV+’s ‘Best Foot Forward’.

After the Paralympics, he retired from the sport professionally. He finished his graduation from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He received his master’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Southern California.

Where is Josh Sundquist Today?

Josh Sundquist lives in Santa Monica, California with his wife, Ashley Elizabeth Nolan, whom he married in 2015, and their dog, Mushu. He mainly works as a motivational speaker via The Sundquist Company and speaks about the philosophies that have driven him and the experiences that have shaped his life. Following ‘Just Don’t Fall’, he has penned a couple of more books, with his latest ‘Semi-Famous’ released in July 2022. Since 2018, he has also performed a one-man comedy show called ‘We Should Hang Out Sometime’ at Santa Monica Playhouse. It draws inspiration from his 2014 memoir of the same name.

Sundquist is also a part of the U.S Amputee Soccer Team, which he joined in 2014. He plays defense and has represented the country on an international level. He is also an ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He was named to the 2017 Social Media Power List by People Magazine. He is also known to be a Halloween enthusiast and has indulged in some very creative costumes over the years. His social media following has increased considerably and has led him to explore the meaning of being semi-famous in his new book, where he walks a fine line between being famous and being happy. His unusual and quirky way of discussing things has made him a very popular and sought-out speaker, while also furthering his career as a comedian. His unique style is also apparent in ‘Best Foot Forward’ for which he serves as a producer as well as a writer. He also appears in one episode of the series in a minor role.

