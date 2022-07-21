Is Best Foot Forward Based on a True Story?

Apple TV+’s ‘Best Foot Forward’ follows the story of a twelve-year-old boy named Josh whose life changes considerably when he moves on from homeschooling to attending public school. He is very excited to make friends and have great new experiences, but he has to brace himself for a lot of things he hadn’t anticipated. Created by Matt Fleckenstein, it is a feel-good show that focuses on a young boy’s quest to fit into the world that is new to him, while also discovering his own identity in the process. It delivers some heartfelt, but very real scenes, especially when it comes to the portrayal of a person with a disability. If you’re wondering whether the show has any roots in reality, here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Best Foot Forward a True Story?

Yes, ‘Best Foot Forward’ is based on the true story of Joshua Sundquist. At the age of nine, Josh was diagnosed with rare bone cancer which led to the amputation of one of his legs. A few years later, he was declared free of cancer, and since then he has garnered a reputation for himself in a wide variety of things. Most notably, he is known to have represented the US in Turin Paralympics. He is also a well-known author and motivational speaker.

There are a lot of things that Josh has accomplished in his life. He recounted some of his experiences in ‘Just Don’t Fall: How I Grew Up, Conquered Illness, and Made it Down the Mountain’. The TV show draws material from this book, focusing on the time when he was twelve years old. Considering the life he’s had, Sundquist had previously heard a lot of pitches regarding stories that focused on a person with a disability at its center. However, to him, all of these stories seemed more focused on the disability than the person. They generally revolved around how the person had a terrible fate befall them, and how despite their tragedies, they succeeded in their endeavors.

While such tales are motivational in their own right, Sundquist didn’t consider it the kind of story narrative wanted to work on. So, when he was offered a show that would pick up the story of his twelve-year-old self, he was intrigued. In ‘Best Foot Forward’, he found the chance to have a regular preteen with regular struggles at its core. The Josh from the show is coming out of his homeschool environment into the public school system, which opens up a world of new opportunities as well as challenges for him. While he has a prosthetic leg, it doesn’t define his life, and the show is more focused on him experiencing middle school like any other kid.

To have a story about a person with a disability told in a way that has universal appeal looked like a great opportunity to Sundquist. This wasn’t just about cancer and how it affected a kid’s life. It was post-all that, post homeschooling, with Josh coming out of the safe bubble of his home. It could have been any twelve-year-old’s story. The prosthetic leg just happened to be a part of him.

Sundquist believes that such stories are imperative in bringing about a perspective shift in the audience regarding people with disabilities, which is why it was so important for ‘Best Foot Forward’ to be told the right way. It was also necessary because this is the kind of show that is not usually seen on television. As a child, Sundquist had seen a lot of people with one leg in real life but there was no one that represented them on TV or in the movies. So, with this show, he aimed to change that disparity in representation, while also serving a wholesome series that a family can watch together.

