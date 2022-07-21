Where is Apple TV+’s Best Foot Forward Filmed?

Based on the paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist’s autobiographical novel ‘Just Don’t Fall,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Best Foot Forward’ is a family drama series that follows a 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he is finally transitioning from homeschool to public school. Naturally, he is psyched to experience everything that middle school has to offer, be it new friends, joining clubs, or attending events. However, there is one thing in the back of his mind; he has lost his left limb due to a rare type of cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma.

In an attempt to not let the disability become his identity at his new school, Josh gets his new schoolmates to see beyond his prosthetic leg and get to know his exciting personality. The fact that the narrative is inspired by a true story tends to make the drama series more intriguing to watch. Moreover, the setting of a public school and the challenges that middle school brings in the lives of the students take you back in time and make you wonder where ‘Best Foot Forward’ was lensed. So, without further ado, allow us to fill you in on the details about the same!

Best Foot Forward Filming Locations

‘Best Foot Forward’ is filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the family drama series commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Situated in the Western United States, the Golden State has a reputation for having extremely diverse landscapes, which makes it an ideal filming site for different sorts of movies and shows, including ‘Best Foot Forward.’ Now, let’s follow Josh to all the specific locations as he deals with all the challenges in his school life!

Los Angeles, California

Pivotal sequences of ‘Best Foot Forward’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. It appears that the production unit of the Apple TV+ series traveled across the city to tape many interior and exterior scenes against apt backdrops. As for the scenes involving the fictitious public school, Meadow Vale Middle School, they were possibly taped on an actual campus of one of the schools in the city or a production studio.

The City of Angels is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, and a bustling downtown area. In contrast to cities like New York City, LA is characterized by the presence of low-rise buildings. Besides a few high-rise buildings and skyscrapers in some centers such as Warner Center, Hollywood, and Westwood, they are not common in the city. However, there are a large number of museums and art galleries in the city, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Petersen Automotive Museum, and the Natural History Museum, to name a few.

Since Los Angeles is home to some of the major film studios and record labels, it is considered a prominent hub of the television and entertainment industry. This is the reason why the city is frequented by many filmmakers all year round for different kinds of productions. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of LA are ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Father Stu,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ and ‘Teen Wolf.’

