Where is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Filmed?

Based on the novel series ‘Pretty Little Liars’ by Sara Shepard, HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is a slasher teen drama series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, making it the fourth series in the ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ franchise. The narrative follows a group of teenage girls who are threatened by an unknown assailant known as ‘A.’

More than two decades ago, the town of Millwood was heavily affected by a series of tragic events. In the present day, the assailant holds the teenage girls responsible for the tragedy that happened in the past. The sequel to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ stars a talented ensemble cast, including Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, and Malia Pyles, making it an enthralling watch. Moreover, the relatively darker undertone against some frightening and interesting backdrops keeps you on the edge of your seats and curious at the same time. So, if you wish to learn all about the production locations of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ allow us to fill you in on the details!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Filming Locations

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is filmed entirely in New York, specifically in Ulster County, Hudson, Catskill, and Schenectady. The original plan was to shoot the first season from mid to late 2021 but the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in early May 2022. Although the story is set in Millwood, Pennsylvania, the production team does a great job at doubling New York for the town with a tragic history in the show. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the mystery thriller series!

Ulster County, New York

Several pivotal portions of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ are lensed in Ulster County, a county along the Hudson River in the State of New York. For taping many interior scenes, the production team set up camp in the town of Saugerties. They utilized the facilities of Upriver Studios at 1 Tomsons Road Suite 800. This large-scale and women-owned studio consists of large soundstages with contagious support and shop space, which is enough to meet the requirements of all kinds of filming projects.

The cast and crew members were spotted in Uptown and Downtown Kingston during the filming schedule, taping some pivotal sequences for the debut season. Rough Draft Bar & Books at 82 John Street in Kingston was used to lense a few scenes as well. Other than that, Sterling Street in Kingston and Phoenicia, a hamlet of Shandaken, served as a prominent production site for the show’s inaugural iteration.

Hudson, New York

For taping pivotal outdoor scenes for season 1, the filming unit of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ set up camp in Hudson, a city and county seat of Columbia County. To be specific, Prison Alley off Fourth Street and North Third Street in Strawberry Alley are a couple of locations where the cast and crew of the series captured some sequences for the first season.

Catskill, New York

Additional exterior shots for the debut season were lensed in different locations across Catskill, a town in the southeastern section of Greene County. The cast and crew members of the slasher drama series set up camp in Thompson Street Cemetery at 79 Thompson Street to tape some final portions of the inaugural round. Moreover, it seems that they utilized a few houses on the residential Cedar Street as well as the locales of Main Street for some pivotal sequences.

Schenectady, New York

The production team even traveled to Schenectady, a city and county seat of Schenectady County in New York, to record a few important scenes for the show’s first season. In February 2022, the cast and crew were spotted taping several sequences, including a carnival-themed shot filled with balloons, food, toys, and cotton candy, in and around The Schenectady Armory Center at 125 Washington Avenue for a few weeks.

