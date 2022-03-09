Where Is Queer Eye Germany Filmed?

There is a brand new Fab 5 out there straight out of Germany as Netflix released the first international spin-off of the original ‘Queer Eye‘ named ‘Queer Eye Germany.’ Just like the original version, this new Fab Five heads out into the city and helps change some things in the nominated people’s lives in terms of their wardrobe choices, home decor, grooming, and some important life decisions regarding their personal lives. Fun fact, the Netflix Original ‘Queer Eye,’ of which ‘Queer Eye Germany’ is a spin-off, is a remake or reboot itself of a Bravo show titled ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.’

‘Queer Eye Germany’ can be slotted into the category of a personal makeover show as it involves a group of five makeover experts known as the Fab Five visiting the house of a person who is struggling in a few aspects of their life. With their expertise and professional perspective, the Fab Five helps the person in those areas by shaking a few things up and transferring their infectious positive energy to increase their confidence.

The German Fab Five includes five makeover professionals that have expertise in different fields. It includes Leni Bolt, who is a work/life coach helping individuals to see themselves in a better light, David Jakobs, who is a beauty guru advising people on ways to look the best version of themselves, Ayan Yuruk, who is a design ace redesigning the living space of individuals in the best possible way, Aljosha Muttardi, who is a nutrition and health expert giving tips on what to eat and drink to individuals, and Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, who is a fashion virtuoso changing the wardrobe of the individuals drastically and literally bringing more colors in their life. Over the course of the season, the Fab Five visits residences of different individuals living in different areas, which makes the viewers curious about the filming locations and the entire process of production. Well, we are here to answer your questions!

Queer Eye Germany Filming Locations

As the title of the reality makeover show might have already given it away, ‘Queer Eye Germany’ is filmed in Germany. The Fab Five visits where the nominated participant resides and focuses on making their life better by working on their issues throughout the episode. The principal photography for the inaugural season of this show commenced around March 2021 and wrapped up before December 2021. If you are looking to know about the specific locations used to film the series, we have got you covered!

Berlin, Germany

The production team of ‘Queer Eye Germany’ was spotted traveling around Berlin, Germany, shooting several scenes for the show. They visited and helped out a few nominated persons in this city by transforming several aspects of their lives in a positive manner. Berlin, the capital of Germany, is the largest city in the country and it blends some of the historical monuments with modern buildings, offering versatile backdrops for the production of movies and series. Movies like ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit‘ used Berlin as one of their major filming sites during the production process.

Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt is another one of the sites that were used for the filming of ‘Queer Eye Germany.’ Home to the European Central Bank, apart from being a major financial hub, it is also a popular site for filming due to its beautiful and modern landscape. ‘Labyrinth of Lies’ and ‘Iron Sky’ are just a couple of many movies filmed in this German city.

