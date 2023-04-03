Where is Race to Survive Alaska Filmed?

For survival fans across the world, it is always a treat to see a show set in some of the most beautiful yet dangerous locations across the world. USA Network’s ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ certainly fits the bill as all its participants try to complete as many challenges as possible while staying within the competition in order to win $500,000. Needless to say, the stakes are always high in this reality series, which serves to add to the thrill that viewers feel.

What makes the show even better is its setting which easily allows people to understand that sometimes, nature can be as deadly as it is beautiful. This has led many in the audience to wonder just where the series is shot, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Race to Survive: Alaska Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ primarily took place in the state of Alaska, as the name suggests. The on-screen trek started in the Alaskan city of Ketchikan and ended in the city of Cordova, Alaska. Over the course of their journey, the participants also had to traverse through the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. The premiere season of the completion seemingly started in the latter half of June 2022 and was finished in August of the same year. Let’s explore more about this scenic location more.

Ketchikan, Alaska

The 100-mile trek seen in ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ starts at Ketchikan, Alaska. The city is known for being one of the major settlements in the southeastern area of the state and is also one of the most populated places in Alaska. Ketchikan is located near the Tongass National Forest, the largest national forest in the USA. The place in question is known for its large concentration of bald eagles, American salmon, beavers, moose, and dear.

Named after Ketchikan Creek, the eponymous city is known as the southernmost entrance to Inside Passage, which helped it earn the name of Alaska’s First City. Situated on Revillagigedo Island, the strategic position that Ketchikan holds in the waterways of Alaska has helped it propel to prominence, and the region is also known for its natural beauty. In fact, it has also been featured in shows like ‘Coast Guard Alaska.’

Aleutian Islands, Alaska

‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ also takes participants to the Aleutian Islands within Alaska. Also known as the Aleut Islands and Aleutic Islands, the area comprises numerous islands, 14 of which are volcanic in nature. Most of these islands are indeed part of Alaska though some of them are part of Russia. With the Bering Sea to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the South, the islands are subject to heavy rainfall and constant fog, which one can easily evidence in the USA Network show.

Cordova, Alaska

Marking the end of the 100-mile trip in ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ is the city of Cordova, Alaska. Located on the coast of Eyak Lake, it is not connected to any other Alaskan settlement via roads and can only be reached via air or water. Its position at the head of Prince William Sound’s Orca Inlet is perhaps one of the biggest reasons why commercial fishing is one of the biggest industries in Cordova.

Surrounded by the Chugach mountains, Cordoav is also a part of the Chugach National Forest, which is known for its natural terrain and rich biodiversity. All the factors that make the city so unique are significant as to why the on-land trek to it is far from an easy task to achieve. In the survival show, we see participants try their best to reach this scenic area which has been home to the Eyak for many years.

Read More: Is Race to Survive Alaska Scripted or Real?