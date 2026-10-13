The fifth episode of Hulu’s sports drama ‘Mike’ and the third episode of Netflix’s documentary series ‘Tyson’ revolve around the titular boxer’s encounter with Desiree Washington. They met during rehearsals for the 1991 Miss Black America pageant in Indiana, where he was a guest and she was a contestant as the then-reigning Miss Black Rhode Island. He called her in the middle of the night and invited her to his hotel room, to which the then-18-year-old admits she naively agreed. However, she never expected what happened next, and less than a day later, she dialed the local police to report that he had raped her.

Desiree Washington Detailed Her Entire Encounter With Mike Tyson to the Police and in Court

Desiree Washington was born in 1973 in the small town of Coventry, Rhode Island. She grew up in a loving home that was supportive of all her choices, so she was juggling several passions by the time 1991 rolled around. The 18-year-old was a proud college student and the reigning Miss Black Rhode Island, who traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, in the summer to attend the Miss Black America pageant. Since Mike Tyson was one of the guests invited to the event, she reportedly met him for the first time during a rehearsal session at the Omni Severin Hotel on July 18, 1991. Less than 2 days later, the teenager checked herself into the emergency room of Methodist Hospital, dialed 911, and reported she was raped by Mike in the early hours of July 19.

As per reports, Desiree told the authorities that Mike forced himself on her after inviting her to his room in The Canterbury Hotel, Indianapolis. In September 1991, he was indicted on one count of rape, two counts of deviant sexual conduct, and one count of confinement. During his 1992 trial, the boxer and his team maintained they had consensual sex, but she also testified and painted a picture of how he overpowered her. Her testimony was deeply moving and powerful, all the while also highlighting their conversations, their weight difference, and more. After a two-week trial, on February 10, 1992, Mike was found guilty of one count of rape and two other charges. A month following his conviction, Judge Patricia J. Gifford sentenced him to ten years in prison.

However, the last four years were suspended to make the sentence term 6 years. He was also ordered to serve 4 years of probation following his release. However, he was granted early release in March 1995, after serving just 3 years. In June 1992, Desiree filed a lawsuit against Mike seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, false imprisonment, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The suit claimed that he willfully and maliciously caused her to suffer physical pain, emotional distress, terror, and trauma.

Desiree Washington Prefers to Lead a Private Life Today

In 1992, days after Mike’s conviction, Desiree Washington spoke to Barbara Walters on ABC’s ’20/20′ about her experiences as a rape survivor. She mentioned that it would be the only time she would address society concerning the same. Upon being asked how she managed to attend the Miss Black America pageant following the harrowing ordeal, Desiree said, “I was hurting, but I’m no quitter. I had worked for it for six months.”

In the interview, Desiree also hinted at the aforementioned lawsuit, indicating that she and Mike reached a settlement in 1995. The boxer’s lawyer refused to reveal how much money, if any, was involved in the settlement. Since then, from what we can tell, the survivor has disappeared from the limelight. “For nearly four years she [Desiree] has attempted to pick up the pieces of her life and move on. This has not been easy to do. The trauma of the rape has had a profound and lasting impact on her life,” Desiree’s attorney Michael Weisman told Los Angeles Times in 1995. In 1992, her parents, Mary and Donald Washington, separated after 17 years of marriage, adding to her hardships. In addition, a former boyfriend signed an affidavit accusing her of falsely saying that he had raped her after they had consensual sex when she was 16.

Desiree vehemently denied the accusation made by her ex-boyfriend. In 1995, it was reported that she was residing in an apartment in a working-class neighborhood in East Providence, Rhode Island, a contrast to her former ranch-style home in a small town south of Providence. According to records, at the time, she was a senior majoring in Psychology at Providence College, located in the city of Providence, with dreams of pursuing a career in the same. She was expected to graduate in May of the same year, which she did before deciding to keep both her personal and professional experiences well away from prying eyes. Since Desiree has understandably chosen to keep such details private for over 3 decades, as of writing, information concerning her current employment and relationship status is unknown. There are unsubstantiated reports that claim she has since evolved into an educator in her home state, but nothing concrete is known.

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