Where is Rebelde Reboot Filmed?

The Elite Way School is resuming session after a long time in the Netflix reboot of the famous early 2000s Mexican teen drama telenovela ‘Rebelde.’ Created by a slew of talented writers with José Miguel Núñez at the helm, the story revolves around a group of Gen Z students at the elite high school who form a band. They plan to win the musical competition at school. But the drama veers off the cliff with the surfacing of hazing group The Lodge. The cult-classic Mexican drama of which the show is a reboot was itself inspired by Cris Morena’s Argentinian telenovela ‘Rebelde Way.’

With this series, Netflix seems to have tapped into the nostalgia around the early series. However, the story is revamped to make it palatable for the modern generation. Thus, the present series ups the ante with inclusive language and themes. Updated characters embody contemporary times. Most of the series unfolds in the high-school setting, while the reboot packs more drama, more music, and way more rebellion. However, you may wonder where the reboot series is filmed. If that is the case, allow us to spill all the beans!

Rebelde Filming Locations

‘Rebelde Reboot’ is filmed in and around Mexico, especially Mexico City. Principal photography for the first season commenced on March 1, 2021, and was wrapped up in late September of the same year. Due to the relevance of the telenovela in the Mexican cultural landscape, the country was seemingly the first choice for production for the team. Martín Boege served as the cinematographer, while Santiago Limón directed the reboot.

Speaking to his Instagram fans on September 24, 2021, series co-star Franco Masini let out that filming for the first season had concluded: “We finished filming after eight months. Without a doubt a roller coaster of emotions throughout this year. We had a hard time doing it during the pandemic with all that it entails, but we succeeded.” Let us now take you to the locations where the series is filmed!

Mexico City, Mexico

The entirety of the series is filmed in and around Mexico City. The capital city of Mexico is also the most populous city in North America. The crew possibly visited some landmark locations in their journey. However, most of the series was likely filmed in a controlled facility, maybe a studio. However, the director and the cast members have mostly been tight-lipped about the specific details of the production.

As the series showcases Mexican culture, some scenes may have been filmed in the historic center of Mexico City. One of the central locations featured in the series may have been the Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts), a prominent cultural center and historical event venue located at Avenida Juárez & Eje Central in the old Cuauhtémoc Borough of the city.

