Where is Ryan Barkdoll From My 600-lb Life Today?

Ever since its premiere in 2012, TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life‘ has been chronicling the tales of morbidly obese individuals as they try to turn over a new leaf and adopt a healthier approach towards life. That’s easier said than done, though, even under the guidance of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or simply Dr. Now, because their food addiction is as much of a disorder as anything else. Thus, while some manage to achieve remarkable transformations, others, like season 10’s Ryan Barkdoll, aren’t as successful. So now, let’s find out more about him and his current whereabouts, shall we?

Ryan Barkdoll’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When Ryan Barkdoll first came across our screens, the 31-year-old weighed approximately 740 lbs and was at a stage where he’d realized that his life was not really a life because of his limited mobility and health concerns. Ryan’s large frame even restricted him from getting on an actual bed, meaning that he spent all of his time on a recliner chair while living off of disability benefits with his mother and her boyfriend in Montana. He’d always been big, but he’d finally recognized that it could soon take away his life and his dreams of becoming an independent man with his own family one day.

Like many people facing such an addiction, Ryan’s childhood wasn’t very stable. His birth father, a drug addict, had abandoned ship shortly after he came into this world, so he grew up thinking that his apathetic stepfather was his dad. Therefore, Ryan spent years vying for his love and attention, only for his younger half-sister to get it in return, driving him towards food for comfort. He crossed the 100-lb mark at the age of 10 and was thus sent to be raised by his caring grandparents, where his weight held steady until he learned the truth about his father and then lost his grandfather.

During middle school, Ryan not only discovered that his biological father (weighing roughly 800 lbs) had passed away in his early 40s, but he also received the tragic news of his grandfather’s cancer on his 13th birthday. The latter lost his life mere six days later, and that’s when Ryan spiraled, which led him to be over 300 lbs by the time he was 17 and start using marijuana, cocaine, opioids, and more. Ultimately, having gotten into the habit of drinking or partying almost every day, he was caught with marijuana in school and was booted off the football team as a linebacker.

Ryan joined the Job Corps to do better at 18 and got clean. Yet, when he found no jobs as a welder after graduation, he moved back home and fell into old habits. A friend noticed what was going on just a while later and kindly reached out to hook Ryan up with a stable job in Montana. However, once the Oregon native was fired because of his size, he reached a standstill. Ryan’s mother and her boyfriend moved to the state to help him, yet the vicious cycle of him using food to escape his thoughts continued. Sadly, that was the case when he joined Dr. Now’s weight-loss program as well.

Where is Ryan Barkdoll Now?

Ryan Barkdoll could not follow the 1,200-calorie no-carb diet Dr. Now had provided him without cheat meals even when his mother tried her best to cook delicious bites for him. She also removed all the items that weren’t on the doctor’s to-eat list from their house to help, only for Ryan to begin ordering junk food behind her back. Then, once the time came for him to move to Houston, Texas, to follow the program, Ryan went off the grid and made numerous excuses.

Yes, Ryan’s mother and her boyfriend probably could not relocate with him anymore, and as he said, even one of his friends in Oregon was likely not doing well. Nevertheless, it was Ryan’s choice to stop communicating with Dr. Now properly, leading to him being dropped from the program. So as of today, it seems like Ryan Barkdoll is still in Columbia Falls, Montana, staying well away from the limelight.

