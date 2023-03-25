Where is Seeking Brother Husband Filmed?

TLC’s ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ is a reality series that gives us a glimpse into the lives of four polyandrous relationships as each of them looks to add husbands to their family life. Along the way, the couples and trios go through several ups and downs as they attempt to make some life-altering decisions and modify their existing boundaries.

The show comprises four different couples — Kenya and Carol, Mike and Elisa, Kim and Dustin, and Chara and Patrick — all of whom are at different stages of their relationships, looking for different things in their new husbands. Since all couples are from different regions of the country, the show unfolds in various settings with the duos and future trios going about their lives in their respective residential cities. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Seeking Brother Husband Filming Locations

‘Seeking Brother Husband’ is filmed in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia, especially in Los Angeles, Houston, Asheville, and Atlanta. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place in the summer of 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow each couple’s journey and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the TLC series!

Los Angeles, California

Various key portions for the first season of ‘Seeking Brother Husband,’ especially involving newlyweds Elisa and Mike, were lensed in and around Los Angeles, with the production team following the couple as they go about their lives. The iconic cityscape of LA features in the series as Elisa and Mike move to different locales in and around the city.

Houston, Texas

As for the scenes involving Kenya, Carl, and Tiger, they were taped in and around Houston, which is home to the trio. Space City consists of several iconic sites, such as the Theater District, Chinatown, the Mahatma Gandhi District, the Downtown Aquarium, and Space Center Houston, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few sequences of season 1.

Asheville, North Carolina

The filming unit of ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ also set up camp in and around the city and county seat of Buncombe County, Asheville, to record the scenes involving Kim, Dustin, and Vinson. There are plenty of places of interest across the city that might appear in the backdrop of a few scenes as Kim, Dustin, and Vinson navigate their relationship. Some of them are The Arras, Blue Ridge Parkway, Grove Park Inn, and Jackson Building.

Atlanta, Georgia

To document the journey of the Atlantan trio — Chara, Patrick, and Noble — for season 1, the production team traveled to their residential city, that is, Atlanta. Living up to its nickname, the City in a Forest, Atlanta consists of lush greenery and the densest urban tree coverage in any of the major US cities, which you might notice as the trio wanders across the city.

Read More: Where is TLC’s MILF Manor Filmed?