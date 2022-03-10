Where Is Simba Ali From Byron Baes Now?

As the name suggests, Netflix’s ‘Byron Baes‘ revolves around a group of influencers and content creators as they navigate social and professional lives in the beautiful coastal village of Byron Bay, Australia. Life as an influencer is quite hard, and often, content creators have to go the extra mile to find and make relevant content. Adding to such professional pressure is a peer group of people from different walks of life. Naturally, differing lifestyles and habits often lead to altercations, while the show even puts in generous sprinkles of steamy romance and all-out drama for the added thrill. Yet, getting an authentic window into the lives of influencers is pretty intriguing, making ‘Byron Baes’ an interesting watch for most audiences.

While ‘Byron Baes’ revolves around a group of influencers who make a living online and have a massive fan following on the internet, Simba Ali stands out as someone who prefers a quieter life. A spiritual healer and fire dancer, Ali prefers to stay away from all kinds of social media and has a very limited online footprint. Moreover, he even tries to veer away from any altercation and refuses to take sides even when feuds threaten to tear the friend circle apart. However, posing as the mediator, Ali often takes a neutral stand and tries to help his friends reconnect and mend bridges. While ‘Byron Baes’ propelled Simba Ali into the public spotlight, his unorthodox profession and minimal social media presence helped increase the curiosity surrounding his life. Thus, with fans wondering where Ali is at present, we decided to jump in and find out!

Where Is Simba Ali Now?

Although Simba Ali is an influencer in his own right, he prefers to influence through his work instead of his presence online. Thus, he is the only one among the group who has taken the decision to stay from social media. Ali is introduced as a spiritual life guide and fire dancer who forms the group’s backbone. The influencers often turn to him in times of need, and Ali is the one responsible for helping settle most altercations and quarrels.

The show mentions that Ali was working a corporate job in Sydney before taking on his present profession. However, he was forced to experience a personal tragedy that led to him changing his career paths and looking at other options. Subsequently, he came across the art of fire dancing and realized that his true calling lay in being a spiritual guide for anyone seeking direction. Thus, moving to Byron Bay, he began work as a spiritualistic therapist. Thus, while Ali appears to mediate most fights on the show, he still lives in Byron Bay, where he provides spiritual healing to his clients, helping them reach their maximum potential through the nourishment of their bodies and mind.

