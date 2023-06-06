Where is Somewhere Boy Filmed?

‘Somewhere Boy, which was originally titled ‘The Birth of Daniel F. Harris,’ is a drama series created by Pete Jackson that centers on a teenager named Danny whose mother passed away in a fatal car accident when he was just a baby. Overwhelmed and consumed with grief, his father purchased a house in the middle of nowhere and kept him locked away from the outside world, telling him that it is necessary for his own safety from the monsters of the world.

However, when Danny discovers the truth and finds out that monsters don’t really exist, he begins to question his entire life and existence. Featuring stellar onscreen performances from Lewis Gribben, Rory Keenan, Lisa McGrillis, Samuel Bottomley, and Johann Myers, the coming-of-age series transitions from the isolated house where the protagonist is kept to the outside world, as he attempts to understand the workings of the real world. This change in character and backdrop makes many viewers curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Somewhere Boy.’ If your mind has been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Somewhere Boy Filming Locations

‘Somewhere Boy’ is filmed in Wales, particularly in Cardiff and Powys. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the show!

Cardiff, Wales

The capital and largest city of Wales, Cardiff serves as the primary production location for ‘Somewhere Boy’ with the filming unit making the most of the city’s terrains, which are relatively flat and surrounded by hills to the east, west, and north. Given the significant amount of exterior scenes in the show, you are bound to spot some culturally and historically important landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, such as the Principality Stadium, Pierhead Building, the Welsh National Museum, the Senedd Building, Cardiff Castle, Castell Coch, and the Bishop’s Castle aka Llandaff Castle. Besides ‘Somewhere Boy,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Eternal Beauty,’ Hunky Dory,’ ‘The Story of Tracy Beaker,’ ‘Industry,’ and ‘Upstairs Downstairs.’

Powys, Wales

The production team of ‘Somewhere Boy’ also sets up camp in the county of Powys, especially the area around Brecon Beacons. They seemingly taped the scenes of the secluded house in the middle of nowhere, where Danny is locked in, on location somewhere around the Brecon Beacons. Interestingly enough, in order to make the visuals look grainier and warmer in the house, the first block director, Alex Winckler, and the Director of Photography, Ed Moore, reportedly used 1970s lenses. It provides the ideal contrast to the harsh world outside, which is what they were going for.

