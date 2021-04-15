Set in the Cold War era, ‘Spy City’ is a drama thriller television series that revolves around Fielding Scott, an English spy entrusted with the responsibility to seek out a traitor and turn him over to the Allies. Unfortunately, Berlin is full of double agents and spies working for different secret services. Even one mistake can lead to a catastrophic nuclear war as the political stability of the bipolar world hangs in the balance. Based in 1960s Berlin, the accurate depiction of the Cold War-era Germany may arouse the viewers’ curiosity to learn more about the show’s filming locations. If you too wish to know the same, well, we have got you covered.

Spy City Filming Locations

‘Spy City’ is filmed entirely in the Czech Republic. The landlocked Central European country has a vibrant filmmaking history that goes back to the late 19th century. Movies produced in the country, especially during the first half of the twentieth century, were sought internationally. Czechoslovak New Wave films of the 1960s stood out because of their dark and absurd humor and improvised dialogues. Over the next few decades, the film industry in the Czech Republic continued to evolve, and today it stands out as an influential filmmaking country in Europe.

The city hosts several film festivals like Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest (the largest film festival in the country), Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival, One World Film Festival (the largest human rights film festival on the planet), Fresh Film Festival, and Zlín Film Festival. The shooting for the thriller series is limited only to a few locations in the Central European country, so without further ado, let’s look at them.

Prague, Czech Republic

‘Spy City’ is filmed in Prague and the surrounding areas. The filming for the series began on August 27, 2019, and wrapped up a few months later, on November 30, 2019. The production of the drama thriller is funded by the German Motion Picture Fund (600,000 euros), Nordmedia (100,000 euros), Czech Film Funds, and FilmFernsehFonds (FFF) Bayern.

Prague has been a go-to filming destination for filmmakers looking to film scenes that depict Vienna, Berlin, and Paris. Therefore, it is no surprise that the creators of this show chose the City of a Hundred Spires as the primary filming location. Some popular television shows filmed in Prague over the years include crime-drama ‘McMafia,’ British war drama ‘World on Fire,’ historical drama ‘Knightfall‘ and the historical fantasy series ‘Britannia.’

Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic

Several important scenes for the drama-thriller show are also filmed in Roudnice nad Labem. Located in the Ústí nad Labem Region of the Central European country, the historic town is one of the oldest places in the Czech Republic. Due to its rich history and ancient architecture, Roudnice nad Labem offered the production team of ‘Spy City’ the ideal conditions for filming. Situated just 40 kilometers north of Prague, its proximity to the capital city is probably one of many reasons that convince many filmmakers to pick it as a filming location.

Plzeň, Czech Republic

The shooting for ‘Spy City’ is also done in Plzeň in western Bohemia, Czech Republic. Like Roudnice nad Labem, Plzeň is also located near Prague (90 kilometers west of the capital city) and has a rich history that goes back to the medieval period. Owing to the impact of World War on Plzeň, the city serves as the perfect backdrop for filming a series like ‘Spy City,’ which is set in an era of the great political strife in Europe following the War. The numerous historic locations coupled with the proximity to Prague help Plzeň to stand out from other cities, thus attracting several production projects from around the world.

