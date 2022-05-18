Where is Steve From Love on the Spectrum US Now?

By revolving around a group of individuals with autism as they navigate the complex world of dating in the hopes of finding a true partner, ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ is as authentic as it is insightful. After all, this spinoff of the eponymous Australian original not just tackles misconceptions around their lives but also emphasizes the fact that everyone — different or not — craves affection and respect. Amongst them was San Franciscan Steve, whose bright smile and infectious optimism genuinely won our hearts from the get-go. So now, let’s learn more about him, shall we?

Who is Steve?

As a self-described “goofy” guy with a penchant for wordplay as well as a preference for puns, 63-year-old Steve was only diagnosed as neurodivergent a couple of years before filming began. He was thus always misunderstood or outrightly treated as “weird,” which he internalized to such an extent that it seemingly affected every aspect of his daily, personal experiences. Yes, Steve’s kind father was one of the few people who accepted and connected with him without question, yet it didn’t make the other aspects go away, that is, until he actively decided to work on them.

“Growing up,” Steve said in the Netflix docuseries, “I always knew deep, deep, deep down that I didn’t really fit in. Inside of my brain, I knew something was different. I might be a little goofy, I might be a little bit weird, but you know what? The intentions are always good.” Therefore, once he was diagnosed, he found himself not only a personal assistant but also a life coach to help him understand ASD and how he can live life to the best of his abilities with it. So after two years, he was ready to let go of the shame and the loneliness he’d unwittingly kept as his companions.

“I get really lonely here at home when I’m alone,” Steve admitted upon revealing that he has been single his entire life. “To have a lovely lady, oh my goodness; that would be an absolute dream come true.” He later said he fears he won’t ever find love before adding, “I think I’m meant to be with a person, a woman. This loneliness thing is… it’s not for me.” Steve thus tried online dating and met up with a couple of women, yet neither worked out. It was mutual with Candida, but while Connie was interested (following their pleasant date at Pier 39), he just didn’t feel the chemistry.

Where is Steve Now?

Still residing alone in San Francisco, California, Steve is reportedly continuing his quest for a partner with the help of his support system. While he gets sound advice from his best friend Stan and daily aid (including how to operate the computer) from assistant Shorae, his life coach Elain guides him through pointers and exercises. The latter has made it clear he would still need backing for a while yet, but the good part is that it wouldn’t adversely affect his romances.

Honestly, since Steve is genuinely excited about having begun his dating journey, we just hope he gets his heart’s desire soon. “I’m looking for a lovely lady who is down to earth and who also is very accepting of my quirkiness, with a loving heart,” he had once written in a letter to his future girlfriend, and every word of it still holds. “…I’d love to have your companionship. We will show each other the way.”

