Where is James From Love on the Spectrum Now?

As a spinoff of the successful Australian original, ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ is a Netflix original reality dating series that can only be described as equal parts insightful and heartwarming. That’s because it not just follows a group of neurodivergent adults as they dive into the world of romance, but it also tackles the misconceptions around their lives with gentle authenticity. Amongst them was Boston, Massachusetts native James — so now, if you wish to learn more about both his personal experiences as well as his current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is James?

James was admittedly diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at an early age, but since “society did not have a great understanding” of it or autism back then, it was difficult for him to find help. He sadly also had to endure a lot of bullying from his peers at school, which undeniably affected his behavior and self-esteem, yet he still managed not to let it define him in the long run. Thus, with the kind support of his parents and his younger brother, when we first came across the 34-year-old, he’d already evolved into a confident young man despite being prone to anxiety.

James did admit that he had to practice being around other people for years, but we honestly would have never guessed that with the relaxed way he gave us a tour of his room. The seemingly extroverted Renaissance Faire enthusiast’s surroundings matched his passions, especially considering the “conversation pieces” he’d collected through the years. These included several great books, crystals (which he conceded “are certainly not for any practical use”), unique stamps, a couple of swords, and a preserved alligator head, amongst much more.

That’s when James explained he’d been “unquestionably” ready to find his true life partner for quite some time, which is why he’d even signed up for a few online dating sites (to no avail). The docuseries’ sincere process then led him to Emma, with whom he had two great dates — a dinner and a trip to The New York Renaissance Faire — yet she later admitted to just seeing him as a friend. James’ understanding and kindness in spite of his obvious disappointment in the ensuing moments were positively staggering, and they represented him perfectly.

Where is James Now?

From what we can tell, not only does James continue to live with his caring family in Boston at the moment, but his quest for love is ongoing as well. “I’m seeking to find a partner, you know, a soul mate with whom I can spend my life,” he said in ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.,’ meaning his ideal companion is someone who’s understanding, has good hygiene, and is relatively good-looking.

The 34-year-old hasn’t given up on the notion of there being somebody for everybody (rightly so!) and thus actively seems to be navigating the unpredictable world of relationships. Moreover, we should mention that although we couldn’t find James on any social media platforms right now, it has been reported he and Emma are still great friends.

