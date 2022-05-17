Are James and Emma From Love on the Spectrum US Still Friends?

While a lot of reality dating shows end up setting unrealistic expectations with their superficial themes, ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ (a spinoff of the Australian original) is an incredible outlier. After all, it revolves around a group of neurodivergent individuals as they step into the unpredictable world of romance to give us an authentic and insightful look into what dating is really like. Amongst them was James, whose quest for true love took an unexpected turn but led him to a beautiful friendship with Emma — so now, let’s find out where this duo stands today, shall we?

James and Emma’s Love on the Spectrum U.S. Journey

When we first came across James, the 34-year-old prone to agitation admitted that although he has Asperger’s syndrome, he doesn’t allow it to limit or define him in any way, shape, or form. He has even proved that by evolving into a confident man rather than the conscious youngster he once was (sadly due to bullying) before finding himself “unquestionably” ready to seek love. “I’m seeking to find a partner, you know, a soul mate with whom I can spend my life,” James stated, and the process soon ushered him towards a horror-loving ghost hunting enthusiast, Emma.

James and Emma’s first date was a dinner in their serene city of Boston, during which they spoke about not only their dating history but also their shared interest in all things thrilling, among much more. The atmosphere was entirely respectful and kind, despite a slight awkwardness when it came to the bill, so they decided to continue getting to know one another by going for a walk along the ocean side. That’s when James broached the subject of a second date, to which she agreed following a bit of consideration and then ended the night in a consensual, friendly hug.

James’ subsequent meeting with Emma was at The New York Renaissance Faire, where they learned more about both the medieval times and each other through the experience. From playing village games to seeing a jousting match to exploring the shops across the 65-acre fair, the pair did it all together, making it seem like there could be something more between them. In fact, upon being asked, Emma even said that the whole day was exceeding her expectations, yet not wanting to lead him on, she later conceded she genuinely wanted them to be just friends.

Are James and Emma Still Friends?

As James and Emma’s second date was coming to a close, the former asked if she’d be interested in going to a Halloween party with him soon, especially since they always had a good time together. Her response, though, was a little different than expected. She said, “I really have enjoyed hanging out with you. I think that you’re a lot of fun, and like, really smart and everything, and like, really passionate… I would love to go to that party with you. However, I would like to go as friends if you’re open to that. Like, I really do have a great time with you, and I would love to meet up again, and I really do mean it.”

James was obviously disappointed by this turn of events, yet he understood the situation and told her so, leading to the start of their close friendship. We say close because from what we can tell, the duo not only went to that Halloween gathering together, but they also stay in touch to this day — all the while focusing on their independent paths in the hopes of finding their own, forever partner.

