Where is The Big D Filmed?

USA Network’s ‘The Big D’ is a dating reality TV series with a complicated twist wherein a number of recent divorcees are placed together in a paradisiacal location as they look to find romance again, with the catch being that their exes join them on this journey as well. In order to get back into the game and relearn the intricacies of dating, ten divorced couples stay at a lavish villa for several weeks and look for love with the other contestants under the same roof. ‘The Bachelorette‘ alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers take up the hosting responsibilities on the show.

In each episode, one individual who is not relationship material is eliminated as some exes try to send their rival home while others defend their ex’s honor. Apart from hosting the series, Fletcher and Rogers also work closely with the divorcees and help them get back into the dating game. The group of divorcees stays at a Costa Rican villa as the dating show also unfolds in the surrounding areas, including the beach. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Big D’ is filmed, we are here to provide you with all the necessary details!

The Big D Filming Locations

‘The Big D’ is filmed in Costa Rico, especially in Tamarindo. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the reality series commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Officially known as the Republic of Costa Rica, the country borders the Caribbean Sea to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west, giving it an idyllic look, perfect for hosting a show like ‘The Big D.’ Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations where the divorcees try to connect with someone new and find love again in the USA Network series!

Tamarindo, Costa Rico

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Big D’ are lensed in and around Tamarindo, a district which is situated in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province on the Nicoya Peninsula. Being the largest developed beach town in the province, Tamarindo has several attractions such as surfing and eco-tourism. It is especially popular for its world-class fishing tourism with a wide range of captains and charter services available.

However, one requires a fishing license from the INCOPESCA (Instituto Costarricense de Pesca y Acuicultura), which is a government agency that is responsible for the management, regulation, and promotion of the industry in the country. Known for its clean beaches, Tamarindo is also home to many extravagant and luxurious villas, one of which is used for the production of ‘The Big D.’ The dating show, besides the villa, also features several picturesque beach scenes as the divorcees go through all the drama and romance.

