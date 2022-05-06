Where is The Great Soul Food Cook-Off Filmed?

‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ is a cooking competition show that involves eight African-American chefs competing against one another to cook dishes that are inspired by the past or present Black American food traditions, in order to impress the judges. Living up to its name, the cooking competition highlights the rich history and diversity of soul food. Among the eight chefs, only one deserved winner can take home the grand prize of $50,000.

Apart from its interesting format, what makes the show all the more entertaining is the presence of Kardea Brown, who is also an acclaimed chef herself, as the host of the show. Alongside her are the two full-time judges of the show — Melba Wilson and Eric Adjepong. They are joined by a few other judges during the course of the inaugural season, including Tiffany Derry, B.J. Dennis, Alexander Smalls, and Tanya Holland. Considering the entertaining and interesting format of the show and the fact that it is filmed in a studio facility, it is natural for you to scratch your head wondering where ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ is shot. Well, here is all the information regarding the same!

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off Filming Locations

Since the cooking competition is produced by a New York-based unscripted production company named Good Egg Entertainment, it is likely that ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ is also filmed in NYC. This production house is also known for producing some of the most beloved cooking competition shows, including ‘Money Hungry,’ ‘Chopped,’ ‘Eye Candy,’ and ‘Dishmantled.’ The principal photography for the inaugural season of the cooking show seemingly commenced in August 2021. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that feature in the show!

New York City, New York

New York City is home to a number of studio houses and sound stages, owned by different production companies, and from what we can tell, it seems that the production team of ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ makes use of one of them to shoot the cooking competition. Specifically, the neighborhood of Harlem in Upper Manhattan appears to be the production location for the show.

Located at the southern end of the state of New York, it is considered the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world. Apart from the studios and sound stages that are present in the city, the vast and versatile cityscape allows the contestants and cast and crew members to have a good time when they are not working on some mouth-watering and traditional dishes. As a matter of fact, ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ is not the first food competition show that has used the facilities of New York City. Some of the other cooking shows, such as ‘Guy’s Big Bite,’ ‘Cooking For Real,’ ‘Iron Chef America,’ and ‘ Ultimate Recipe Showdown,’ are also filmed in this city.

