Where is The Hype Season 1 Winner Justin Mensinger Now?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, HBO Max’s ‘The Hype’ is a fashion reality series that provides a golden opportunity to aspiring designers. Instead of focusing on one single style, the participants must survive in the hybrid world of streetwear, business, and cultural fashion to maintain their standing. However, only the designer who is able to keep their authentic self intact and stay true to the conditions of various challenges gets to take home the title of the winner and $150,000.

Thanks to the show, many hopeful fashion designers have been able to showcase their inner vision to the world and utilize their entrepreneurial spirit. The recent release of the show’s second season has introduced 12 new faces but has also made many fans wonder about the names from the previous installment. Viewers are especially curious to know more about Justin Mensinger, the streetwear winner of season 1. If you also want a refresher of his time on the show and are curious about his current whereabouts, we have your back!

Justin Mensinger’s The Hype Journey

Season 1 of ‘The Hype’ saw many talented fashion artists who specialized in one of the three branches of apparel design that the show focuses on. One of them was Justin Mensinger from Chicago, Illinois, who was ready to wow the world with his vision for streetwear. As a firm believer in upcycling and sustainable clothing, Justin’s signature style of patchwork clothes immediately captured the attention of the viewers. His emphasis on mental health and suicide awareness through his work also made him one of the fan favorites.

One of the first major wins for Justin on the HBO Max show came during the episode in which Bobby Hundreds made an appearance as a guest mentor/judge. While fairly impressed by the work of others, Bobby was blown away by Justin’s creation. Using a cherished woven blanket from his childhood, Justin made a beautiful hoodie that prompted Booby to offer Justin a collaboration with his streetwear company, The Hundreds, on the spot.

As the season neared its end, Justin was one of the final two left standing, with a chance to become the winner. His competition with Kai Nguyen for the grand prize was as fierce as it was visually appealing. Ultimately, Justin was chosen as the winner and got to take home $150,000. He also secured co-sign from judges Bephie Birkett, Marni Senofonte, and Offset. We are sure you are curious about what Justin has been up to since then, and we have just the answers you need!

Where is Justin Mensinger Now?

As of writing, Justin Mensinger is thriving as a professional fashion designer. The fashion designer moved to Los Angeles, California, over a year and a half ago and seems quite happy with the move. During his stay in Chicago, Justin had to order a majority of things he needed for his work. However, moving to LA seems to have solved the issue for him, as most of the things he needs are available near his new home.

Since his time on ‘The Hype,’ Justin has gone on to partner with multiple reputed brands. In December 2021, the collaboration between Reebok and Justin was announced by the former for the launch of the “Pieces of Us” collection. The unique clothes bear Justin’s signature style and spread the message of the importance of mental health. The designer’s partnership with The Hundreds also seems to be going smoothly.

Justin recently released his “Spiritual Disillusion” line, with each piece having been sourced and constructed in Los Angeles. Those interested can buy the clothes on Justin’s official website. The designer apparently also has an upcoming partnership with Fiskar and is working on some of his own projects as well. In October 2022, Justin is scheduled to have his first-ever pop-up in LA. We wish Justin the best in his life and hope he has a wonderful future ahead.

